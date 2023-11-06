DMV Announces Submission Procedure for Motorcycle Helmet Law Waiver

LINCOLN – Today the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced the procedure for

Nebraskans to submit proof of motorcycle course completion to waive the requirement to wear a

helmet as authorized by the passage of LB 138 during the recent legislative session. This provision of

the bill goes into effect on January 1, 2024.

Nebraska licensed drivers with a motorcycle endorsement or Class M license can submit a scanned

copy of the basic motorcycle safety course completion to a portal on the DMV website at

dmv.nebraska.gov. Upon review by a DMV staff member, a return email will indicate approval or

denial of the submission.

“The DMV is excited to give our residents a quick and convenient mechanism to provide proof of

motorcycle course completion,” said DMV Director Rhonda Lahm. “Customer convenience is a high

priority at the DMV, and this adds to the more than 30 online services the DMV offers to Nebraskans.”

Nebraskans who desire to waive the motorcycle helmet law requirement can submit their

information on the DMV website or provide the course completion card in-person to a DMV license

examiner at one of the field offices throughout the state.

Once the proof of course completion has been received and approved, it will be indicated on the

operator's driving record, which will be accessible by roadside law enforcement officials.

To electronically scan and submit proof of course completion, log onto: dmv.nebraska.gov.

Use the following path: Individuals>Driver’s Licensing, ID, and Permits>Motorcycle License.

The new application was developed in cooperation with the State of Nebraska online portal provider,

Tyler Technology.