SAUNOAGA AUTU A LE AFIOGA I LE MINISITA O PUNAOA FAALENATURA, SIOSIOMAGA MA ELELELE MO LE TATALAINA O LE VAIASO FAAMANATU FAAPITOA MO LE SIOSIOMAGA – ASO 6 NOVEMA 2023
Malo le sausaunoa i lau Susuga ile Tausi Matagaluega.
O lea ua tautupu le so’ai, ae mapu i Fagalia’ina le Fa’amoana ale Ali’i Fa’asautele, auā le vi’iga ole Atua, e pei ole tofa lia’ina e le Ta’ita’i ole Sauniga, lau susuga i le Tausi Matagaluega, Livigisitone Peseta Paese. Malo fa’afetai.
Ae ua fa’afualalafo se leo ona ole ‘anofale, ua ‘aua’u iai le fa’atofala’iga a le Matagaluega o Punaoa Faalenatura ma le Siosioma . Ua ‘ila le ‘ai pei ole faiva o matematega, ile ‘Autu mo Vaiaso o Siosiomga, lea ua faamamafa ai le moomia o ni a tatou faatinoga leotetele, ia aua nei gata ia tatou folafolaga ma tala, ae ia faatino galuega e toe faufau ma matimati ai lo tatou Siosiomaga e tali atu ai i aafiaga o suiga ogaoga o le tau.
Ae olo’o ua logo i tino, logo i loto, le mau ale Atunu’u. Ole “Ele’ele male Palapala ole toto, o lona uiga; Ole ‘Ele’ele, ole ola o mea uma. O La’au ole Vaomatua, o manu fetolofi ma manu vaefa, o manufelelei, o i’a ole sami.
Ose vaivaiga: ua lava ma totoe ia tausaga e tele sa faatino ai suesuega, o fa’alauiloa, ma faasoa, sa le masino i matavao eseese ma afioaga ole atunu’u, ae ua tatau nei loa ona o tatou fua se tapu, ma faatino loa, ile malosi e gata ai,
- e lavea’i lo tatou siosiomaga, tau le gataifale, vaomatua, atumauga ma apovai, faapea laau, meaola ma manufelelei
- puipuia o tatou laufanua, aiga, nuu ma le atunuu mai aafiaga ona o le fesuiaiga o le tau,
- e faaleleia tapenaga ma puipuiga mai faalavelave faafuasei,
- ma faamautu galuega faapaaga ma faalaptopotopoga eseese, pisinisi tumaoti, afioaga ma alalafaga ma itumalo, aoga ma ekalesia,
.
E tele polokalame eseese o loo ua faataoto e le Matagaluega mo lenei vaiaso faapitoa, ma ua faatulaga foi aso taitasi e faataua ai vaega eseese o auaunaga.
O le faatinoina o ia polokalame o le a aofia ai
O se tasi o vaega taua i le faatinoina o polokalame faalesiosiomaga, o le galulue soosootauau lea ma isi faalapopotoga, ma o le a faaluailoa ai foi i lenei vaiaso nisi o galuega faapaaga ma Malo mai Fafo, Matagaluega a le Malo, Faalapotopotoga tumaoti, e aofia ai le Conservation International ma Samoa Conservation Society, atoa ai ma afioaga ma alalafaga, aoga ma ekalesia.
E fiafia foi e faailoa le faiga paaga ma Amerika Samoa, o lea ua mafai ai ona auai mai ni sui o le Malo Amerika Samoa tatou te faasoa i galuega foi o loo fatinoina i Tutuila ma Manuá.
E pei ona iai le vaaiga taulai ole tatou Taiala mo le Manuia o Samoa o se siosiomaga mautu ma le maloloina o le a puipuia ma faasaoina mai ai tatou mai aafiaga ole tau, e iai faalavelave faalenatura.
E ia te au le fiafia tele, ou te faapea atu ai, ua tatala aloaia nei le Vaiaso o le Siosiomaga 2023. Faamanuia mai le Atua i Polokalame o lenei vaiaso.
Soifua ma ia Manuia.
KEYNOTE ADDRESS – NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT WEEK 2023 OPENING
6 NOVEMBER 2023
HONOURABLE MINISTER FOR NATURAL RESOURCES, ENVIRONMENT AND LANDS TOEOLESULUSULU CEDRIC POSĒ SALESA SCHUSTER
- Rev. Livigisitone Peseta Paese,
- Hon. Ministers and Associated Ministers, Members of Parliament,
- Excellencies, Members of the Diplomatic Corp,
- Heads and Representatives of Govt. Ministries,
- Members of the Civil Society Organizations and the Private Sector,
- Community representatives and schools,
- Ladies and Gentlemen.
Talofa, malo le soifua maua.
- Environment week is observed every second year and shines the light on the various environmental problems we face in Samoa and globally as well as work being undertaken to conserve and sustainably utilize our natural resources, improve the management of our environment, and to build climate resilience.
- It involves awareness and promotional campaigns, knowledge sharing and consultations, but it also focusses on implementation or highlighting some of the ground work and partnerships we are involved with.
- The activities for this week revolves around the theme of “Louder Actions to Build Back Our Environment and Climate Resilience.”
- So what are some of these louder actions, that we anticipate will build back our environment and climate resilience?
- We will carry out some nationwide activities such as:
- cleaning up of our environment in the form of a national waste collection day,
- national tree planting as part of our national 3 million trees program as nature-based solution for climate resilience, whilst also protecting our watershed areas, soil, and native biodiversity
- conducting tsunami drill for the Apia Urban area to test the multi-hazard warning system for natural disaster response preparedness.
- We will be launching several studies, national assessments and reports to guide our planning an implementation work.
- We will hold National consultations to revise our national policies and legislation for land use and land management.
- There will be Awareness programs with the youth to highlight our renewable energy transition that will reduce our emissions and move away for our dependency on fossil fuels whilst promoting low energy development.
- We will hold a national environmental forum with panel of local and regional experts to share experiences on climate action, biodiversity conservation and waste management.
- Another highlight for myself is the launching of a national carbon offset program that focusses on nature-based solution tree planting and a climate sustainable financing mechanism to support it through government employees travelling overseas and planning to extend it to all incoming passengers to Samoa. We will also utilize the week to consolidate our preparations for the upcoming UNFCCC COP 28.
- We will highlight the programs and partnerships with the international community of donors, research institutions, civil society organizations, communities, private sector and more importantly, our local communities such as schools, churches and village councils. to address different areas of environmental management, conservation, disaster preparedness, and climate resilience.
- I am also pleased to acknowledge the presence of the Director of the Disaster Assistance and Petroleum Management Office, and the Deputy Director from the Environmental Protection Agency Office of American Samoa, who are part of this year’s National Environment Forum, as an extension of our Atoa o Samoa partnership.
- Ladies and Gentlemen, one week is not enough to highlight the importance of our Environment. But, let it be a strong reminder of the integral role our environment plays in the overall resilience of our people and country, particularly in the face of adverse climate change impacts. The Triple Planetary Crisis of Biodiversity Loss, Climate Change and, Waste and Pollution, demonstrates the interconnectedness and interdependency of people, nature and development.
- As a nation, we cannot hope to empower communities, build resilience and inspire growth without due regard to the vital services that our environment provides such as fertile soils, healthy lands, clean water, clean air, healthy oceans, rich and vibrant biodiversity and forests, food security and traditional medicines to name a few. We must be vigilant in our development pursuits and ensure sustainability of investments on land such as agriculture, infrastructure, buildings and so forth.
- In closing, I wish to take this opportunity to convey the Government of Samoa’s appreciation to our key development partners and international donor community, regional agencies, stakeholders including the Private Sector, Civil Societies, and most especially our community and church leaders. Thank you for your continual support.
I now declare this National Environment Week 2023, on the theme Louder Actions to Build Back Our Environment and Resilience, officially open. Faamanuia mai le Atua i fuafuaga o lenei vaiaso taua. Soifua ma ia manuiaNovember 7, 2023