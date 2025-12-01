PACIFIC ADOPTION OF WASTE-TO-ENERGY SOLUTIONS (PAWES) PROJECT LAUNCHED AT NUS.

[PRESS RELEASE, 01/12/2025] – The National University of Samoa launched the Pacific Adoption of Waste-to-Energy Solutions (PAWES) Project, including its Waste-to-Energy (WtE) initiative, at a ceremony held on campus today, 1 December. This event represents a substantial advancement in the University’s commitment to advancing environmental research, sustainable innovation, and resilience-building across Samoa and the broader Pacific.

The programme opened with a prayer by Rev. Malotau Lafolafoga and welcoming remarks by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tuifuisaa Patila Amosa. In her address, Professor Amosa emphasized that the initiative marks “an important milestone in our shared commitments to sustainability and innovation.” She highlighted how the project demonstrates the intellectual capacity and creativity of NUS students and academic staff in addressing real-world environmental challenges through research-led and practice-oriented solutions.

As part of its broader sustainability agenda, the Faculty of Science has coordinated the Waste to Energy (WtE) Scholarship project supporting four students enrolled in the Postgraduate Diploma in Science, majoring in Renewable Energy. Their research focuses on the installation, demonstration, and operation of renewable energy technologies that directly benefit the University. Under this programme, four students have successfully installed two anaerobic biodigester systems on the NUS campus.

These systems convert food waste from the university canteen and restaurant into biogas, which will be used to fuel cooking ovens, while the remaining by-products will serve as organic fertilizer for campus agricultural and landscaping activities. These biodigesters represent a significant step forward in promoting sustainable campus practices. They reduce waste, support food production, and advance the use of renewable energy. Their operation will not only benefit the NUS community but also serve as a model of environmentally responsible innovation for institutions across the Pacific region.

The keynote address was delivered by Acting CEO of the Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure (MWTI), Tofilau Shamila Leavai, who highlighted that the installation of the first anaerobic biodigester system at NUS is more than the introduction of new technology. It is “a powerful statement that Samoa is not merely responding to global environmental challenges, but actively innovating and shaping solutions grounded in scientific inquiry and environmental stewardship.” Professor Funemalafai Taema Imo-Seuoti, Project Coordinator, delivered a comprehensive overview of the PAWES project’s conceptual foundations and anticipated contributions to sustainable development, particularly in advancing regional capacity in renewable energy research and waste-to-energy solutions.

The ceremony concluded with an official ribbon-cutting by Pro-Chancellor Professor Letuimanu’asina Emma Kruse Va’ai, symbolizing NUS’s continued leadership in sustainability-focused research and academic excellence. NUS acknowledges the valued support of the Pacific Community SPC Ms Christine Deo-Reddy, Ms Lilian Penaia, SPREP, and MWTI for endorsing and enabling the scholarship programme. The University also extends its sincere gratitude to Professor Muagututi’a Ioana Chan Mow and Autagavaia Tupuivao Vaiaso for their dedicated mentorship of the students engaged in this project.

