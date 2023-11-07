Nathan Littauer Healthcare Workers Give Notice To Strike
Management has rejected union proposals that would address staffing issues and help attract and retain healthcare workersGLOVERSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES , November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East Give Nathan Littauer 20-Day Strike Notice: "We Don't Want To Strike, But We Will If We Have To."
On Monday afternoon, about a hundred healthcare workers at Nathan Littauer Hospital and Nursing Home, members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, walked into management offices and gave their employer a 20-day notice to strike. By law, the notice also goes to federal and state mediation agencies.
The hospital and nursing home workers have been in contract negotiations with management since May and say that so far, a fair collective bargaining agreement is not in sight. Their contract, which was set to expire on June 30, was extended twice, and expired on October 31, 2023.
Like other rural healthcare institutions, Nathan Littauer is facing staffing issues. Some problems stem from the pandemic, but many are specific to Nathan Littauer. The caregivers are concerned that management's position in contract negotiations could make things worse.
Management has rejected union proposals that would help attract and retain healthcare workers.
· They have not agreed to protect workers' current health benefits; they are not willing to contribute the money needed to make health insurance more affordable for workers and their families;
· They have not agreed to sufficient raises for full-time, part-time, and casual employees.
While they have rejected the proposals, they haven't said they cannot afford them.
Health insurance is a priority.
The workers depend on their comprehensive 1199SEIU National Benefit Fund health insurance. The Fund is among the strongest and largest labor-management funds in the nation, providing comprehensive benefits to about 400,000 working and retired healthcare industry workers—members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East—and their families.
Healthcare workers, especially, need to be healthy to care for frail, ill, and vulnerable patients. Unless management agrees to secure the members’ current health insurance and ensures that it is affordable, Nathan Littauer caregivers will be forced to either leave their jobs or stay and strike. They don't want to do either.
Debbie Clemons, an LPN and member of the 1199 negotiating committee said, "We are more than "just" staff at Nathan Littauer. We are members of this community with a vested interest in ensuring that Nathan Littauer maintains its high standards. We, too, count on Nathan Littauer when a family member needs care, services, or treatment.
The next bargaining session is on Thursday, November 9.
"We will keep negotiating for as long as possible. The last thing we want to do is go on strike, but if forced to, we will for the sake of our families and ensuring the best possible quality care to our community, said Rebecca Horan, also a member of the union negotiating committee."
The bargaining unit includes 305 hospital and nursing home workers who are technical and service employees; licensed practical nurses; certified nursing assistants; environmental services, dietary, and food service workers; orderlies; maintenance mechanics; laboratory, pharmacy, clinical, respiratory, diagnostic imaging and surgical technicians, engineering staff and others.
