NewYork.com Announces New Luxury Section In Partnership with Luxury Brand La Patiala
Kristen Shirley's La Patiala offers behind-the-scenes access to the most exclusive brands, products, and destinations worldwide.
NewYork.com stands as the ultimate digital destination for all things New York, delivering essential information and valuable resources that cater to both the city's residents and the vast influx of travelers and tourists who flock to the metropolis's vibrant streets.
New York City, often hailed as the epitome of opulence and sophistication, provides a dynamic backdrop for the quintessential luxury experience. It’s a global powerhouse of fashion, a crucible of culinary excellence, a hub for high-end real estate, and a mecca for the arts, attracting aficionados and connoisseurs from every corner of the planet. From the glittering storefronts of Fifth Avenue to the exclusive penthouses towering over Central Park, New York encapsulates a world where luxury is not just present; it is a way of life. This city, teeming with iconic landmarks and establishments that set international standards of luxury, makes it an indisputable choice for housing the new LUXURY section on NewYork.com. In partnership with La Patiala, a brand synonymous with a lavish lifestyle, this collaboration is poised to curate content that embodies the city’s unrivaled prestige, catering to the desires of the most discerning tastes and redefining the essence of modern luxury.
About La Patiala
La Patiala is a luxury encyclopedia that covers travel, food, wine, spirits, style, beauty, watches, jewelry, and lifestyle.
Founded in 2021, La Patiala is a digital destination designed to ease the apprehension and intimidation many people naturally exhibit toward luxury goods of all kinds. Their mission is to empower readers to travel, shop, and collect with the utmost confidence.
They provide the essential information regarding who and what you should know about luxury: brief overviews of the subject, explanations of terminology, insights into objects’ and experiences’ quality and value, and brands and places we recommend — an easy-to-browse, encyclopedic A-to-Z guide and trusted insider source to global luxury in all its forms.
La Patiala offers behind-the-scenes access to the most exclusive brands, products, and destinations. What truly set them apart are their long-format deep dives into all aspects of luxury: historical overviews, as well as contemporary reviews and intimate explorations of the world’s most prestigious brands. You’ll gain penetrating insight into what makes certain jewelry and fine watch experts, accessory ateliers, and fashion houses — as well as grande-dame hotels and the finest resorts.
La Patiala has been featured in top publications around the world. It is the brainchild of Kristen Shirley.
About Kristen Shirley
Kristen Shirley brings a wealth of expertise in luxury goods and globetrotting experiences to her writing. Her insightful contributions have graced a multitude of prestigious platforms across the globe, including esteemed outlets such as Forbes.com, Bloomberg Businessweek, Travel + Leisure, Departures, Robb Report, Nobleman, Iconic Life, The World of Fine Wine, BusinessInsider.com, Watchonista.com, and Editorialist.com.
Embarking on her career journey within ELLE's fashion realm, Shirley cultivated an ardor for the refined intricacies of haute couture, exquisitely crafted jewelry, and the art of beauty. Progressing to the role of Luxury Editorial Director at Elite Traveler, she embraced the world with her narratives, exploring and documenting the elite side of travel with her insights into the world’s finest dining establishments and accommodation, rare vintages, exclusive spirits, and sophisticated horology. Her fervent interest in viticulture spurred her to achieve the Level 3 Award in Wine with distinction from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust. In addition, she boasts specialized knowledge in jewelry, evidenced by her Applied Jewelry Professional™ credential from the Gemological Institute of America. Based in Manhattan, Shirley will bring a strong local flavor to her luxury content.
Fred Mercaldo, Editor of NewYork.com, expresses enthusiasm about the new collaboration: "Kristen Shirley's La Patiala brings an unmatched expertise to our LUXURY section, guaranteeing our readers access to content that's as professional as it is captivating. Covering an expansive range of topics from Travel to Food + Wine, and from Beauty to Watches and Jewelry, we're excited to present La Patiala's luxurious insights to our extensive audience. With projections pointing to a million monthly visitors by the end of 2024, we're anticipating that our local and international visitors will be just as thrilled with this partnership as we are."
Kristen Shirley states: “I am delighted to partner with NewYork.com as the exclusive provider of luxury content. New York is not only my home, it’s my favorite city in the world. Its luxury offerings are unparalleled and include some of the world’s best hotels, restaurants, experiences, and brands. I look forward to bringing my luxury expertise and my mission to demystify luxury to NewYork.com’s growing audience.”
