Monaco.com: The Principality’s Crown Jewel Domain Now Available for Acquisition

One-word .COM digitally unlocks the Principality’s €50-billion-a-year luxury ecosystem and the highest-net-worth audience on the planet.

Owning Monaco.com is like owning an entire country’s front door, digitally. With only two square kilometres of land and the highest GDP per capita on earth, Monaco epitomizes scarcity and luxury” — Fred Mercaldo, Exclusive Broker

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium domain broker Fred Mercaldo today announced that Monaco.com — the definitive digital brand of the world-famous Principality — is officially on the market.“Owning Monaco.com is like owning an entire country’s front door, digitally” said Fred Mercaldo, Managing Partner of Geocentric Media. “With only two square kilometres of land and the highest GDP per capita on earth, Monaco epitomises scarcity and luxury.The Unrivaled Allure of Monaco.com* Sovereign Exclusivity – Fewer than 200 sovereign-nation .COM domains exist; virtually none trade publicly. Monaco.com grants instant authority over a jurisdiction whose GDP per capita tops $256,000 — the richest anywhere in the world.* Luxury Capital of Europe – Monaco’s prime real-estate prices just hit an all-time record of €51,967 per square metre, highlighting relentless global demand from ultra-high-net-worth buyers.* Global Stage & Events – From the Monaco Grand Prix to the Yacht Show, the Principality welcomes more than 369,000 overnight visitors annually, each with spending power far above typical tourists.* Perfect Brand Fit – Finance, fintech, private banking, luxury retail, real estate, yachting, hospitality, ESG investment, and digital media—all can command instant credibility under the Monaco.com banner.Strategic Possibilities1. Official Monaco Gateway – Centralise tourism, e-visas, events and investment promotion under one trusted address.2. Global Luxury Marketplace – Curate the finest residences, yachts, automobiles and couture in a single “.com storefront” for the world’s wealthiest shoppers.3. Private Banking & Fintech – Position Monaco.com as the digital hub for next-gen wealth management and blockchain-backed private asset trading.4. Media & Content Studio – Stream every race, gala and fashion week, capturing premium ad CPMs few publishers can command.Acquisition Process and Pricing GuidanceThe asset is available for a limited time only. If a qualified Buyer is not found during the month of July, 2025, it will be off the market. Acquisition can be done securely with Escrow.com within a 24 hour window. Because of time limitations, it is imperative to contact Fred Mercaldo directly and immediately. We have a BIN (buy it now) price at $1.5M USD; all other offers must start at a minimum of $1.1M USD.About Fred MercaldoFred Mercaldo is the Founder of Geocentric Media, a boutique digital-asset brokerage specializing in premium geo, media and premium one word domain names. The firm has overseen transactions involving NewYork.com , Scottsdale.com, Denver.com, LosAngeles.com, Houston.com, SanFrancisco.com and other marquee properties, and is regarded as a leader in exact-match city branding. Potential media powerhouses also being represented is TheUnitedStates.com, TheMiddleEast.com, LondonGazette.com along with leading brands such as Beef.com , Product.com, Development.com, TheSmartHome.com and many more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.