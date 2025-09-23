Tempe.com Offered to Market as Exact-Match City Domains Gain Strategic Importance

Anchored by ASU and a fast-growing tech/tourism economy, Tempe.com is positioned as the “digital front door” for one of the Southwest’s most dynamic cities.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geocentric Media, Inc. announced today that Tempe.com is being offered for acquisition. The exact-match city domain aligns with Tempe’s profile as a university powerhouse, technology hub, and year-round destination—making it a high-utility platform for travel, real estate, local commerce, and civic engagement.Tempe’s economy is propelled by Arizona State University, a robust visitor market, and a concentration of corporate headquarters and regional offices. Local tourism figures indicate an annual impact of roughly $1.3 billion, with about 4.2 million visitors and 1.5 million hotel room nights. Average daily room rates have risen in recent years (about $137, up from ~$105 in 2021). Downtown Tempe’s Mill Avenue district features 100+ shops and restaurants and hosts 300+ events annually.“Exact-match city .COMs behave like digital infrastructure,” said Fred Mercaldo, CEO of Geocentric Media and the exclusive broker for Tempe.com. “They confer built-in trust, capture type-in traffic, and provide a neutral platform that multiple stakeholders can use—from tourism boards and real estate operators to media and event partners. Tempe.com is especially compelling because of the ASU anchor, the corporate presence, and the city’s steady visitor growth.”Tempe’s corporate landscape includes global and national names across semiconductors, fintech, mobility, energy, and enterprise software—among them Avnet, GoDaddy, Carvana, DriveTime, First Solar, Pinnacle West, Freeport-McMoRan, Republic Services, Insight, Magellan Health, Sprouts, Microchip, Taylor Morrison, Carlisle, Knight-Swift, Amkor Technologies, and NortonLifeLock.The city’s cultural and lifestyle assets range from ASU Gammage and Desert Botanical Garden to Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Tempe Festival of the Arts, and ASU Art Museum. Technology accounts for more than 20% of the local workforce.“This isn’t about owning a URL for vanity,” Mercaldo added. “It’s about creating a high-intent demand funnel for a city with year-round activity—bookings and ticketing, relocation and housing, small-business discovery, membership and premium email, even data and city services. The buyer will be acquiring a platform that can pay for itself through diversified, durable revenue streams.”Potential Development Tracks* Travel & Ticketing: Hotels, experiences, events, and attractions in one trusted place* Real Estate & Relocation: Broker partnerships, rentals, and new-home marketing* Local Marketplace: Business directory, reservations, offers, and paid placements* University Community: Housing, careers, dining, nightlife, and alumni engagement* Media & Sponsorships: Citywide newsletters, guides, and brand partnershipsAvailability & ProcessTempe.com is offered exclusively through Fred Mercaldo. Mercaldo adds: .“Owned for 20+ years; Tempe has exploded. Tempe.com is an appreciating, city-defining asset—the time is now for a visionary owner to develop it and maximize its impact.” . Standard escrow and immediate transfer procedures apply.Media / Acquisition InquiriesFred Mercaldo CEO, Geocentric Media, Inc.About Fred Mercaldo and Geocentric MediaMercaldo is the leading broker in the Geo-domain industry, having played significant roles in the acquisition, development and brokerage of brands such as NewYork.com , LosAngeles.com, SanFrancisco.com, Denver.com, Houston.com, Scottsdale.com, TheUnitedStates.com, TheMiddleEast.com, DistrictOfColumbia.com and many more. Additionally, he represents some of the most valuable one word generic brands, such as Beef.com , Development.com, Product.com, FRI.com and more.All inquiries to Fred@GeocentricMedia.com

