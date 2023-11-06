Video: A Conversation with Chief Justice of California Patricia Guerrero

When Patricia Guerrero, the 29th Chief Justice of California, sat down last week with Tani Cantil-Sakauye, PPIC president and CEO—and the 28th Chief Justice—the two women had plenty to talk about. “Take it from me, her schedule and calendar are quite, quite busy,” said Cantil-Sakauye. Chief Justice Guerrero runs the largest state judiciary in the nation, chairs the Judicial Council, and hears cases along with her six supreme court colleagues. But she made time to talk about her priorities and goals.