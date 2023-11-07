Experts Share Insights on Combating OT Ransomware Threats at Upcoming Cybersecurity Event
Stay ahead of the evolving cybersecurity landscape. Join us Nov 15 for our Symposium: Ransomware - Targeting the OT Enterprise and be part of the solution.ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to tackle the growing threat of ransomware attacks disrupting enterprises using Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control System (ICS), the Control System Cyber Security Association International, a.k.a (CS)2AI, is bringing together industry-leading expert and cybersecurity professionals at the (CS)²AI Online™ Symposium: Ransomware - Targeting the OT Enterprise, scheduled to take place online starting at 1:00 pm Eastern time on Wednesday, November 15. Register today.
This one-of-a-kind event will feature a series of presentations, discussions and practical insights aimed at helping organizations defend their critical infrastructure from OT ransomware attacks.
Event Highlights:
Interview with an OT Ransomware ThreatACTOR: Attendees will gain unique insights into the mindset and tactics of OT ransomware threat actors through an anonymous interview with an individual who claims to have been involved in such attacks. This rare perspective will shed light on the motivations and methods employed by these malicious actors.
Data on OT Ransomware Incidents: An in-depth analysis of recent data on OT ransomware incidents will be presented, revealing alarming trends in the cyber-physical world. With annual increases in attacks, the presentation and panel discussion will highlight the urgent need for organizations to bolster their defenses against this evolving threat and recommended practices to do so.
The Ransomware Ecosystem: An exploration of the ransomware ecosystem will unveil the intricate web of threat actors, their motivations, tools, and illicit services that facilitate these attacks. Understanding this ecosystem is vital for developing effective defense strategies.
Responding to Ransomware in the Cyber-Physical World: Cybersecurity experts share key strategies, learned from handling real-world incidents, for responding to ransomware attacks in the cyber-physical world. By emphasizing prevention, robust incident response, collaboration, and resilience, organizations can mitigate risks and minimize the impact of ransomware incidents.
Bonus Session
Ransomware Tabletop Exercise: In a practical session, attendees learn how to conduct a tabletop exercise simulating a ransomware attack on an OT environment. This experience will allow organizations to test their own incident response plans and identify areas for improvement in a safe and controlled environment.
Key Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, November 15
Time: 1:00 pm Eastern
Venue: Online
Registration: https://www.cs2ai.org/ein-ransomware-symposium-in-ics-ot-symposium
Registration Fee: Thanks to the contributions of our sponsors, KPMG, Waterfall, SecurityGate and Tenable, this event is being made available at no cost to attendees.
Speakers and Panelists:
The event will feature a lineup of prominent experts who will share their knowledge and expertise on the aforementioned topics including:
• Chris Rouland (Phosphorus)
• Mark Weatherford (US National Cybersecurity Center)
• Satnam Narang (Tenable)
• Tom VanNorman (GRIMM)
• Omar Sikander (SecurityGate)
• Pablo Almada (KPMG)
• Nate Toll (Google Cloud/Mandiant)
• Billy Rios (QED Secure Solutions)
• Roya Gordon (Hexagon Asset Lifecycle Intelligence)
• Rees Machtemes (Waterfall Security Solutions)
• Anish Mitra (KPMG)
• Ronald Heil (KPMG)
Why Attend?
The (CS)²AI Online™ Symposium: Ransomware - Targeting the OT Enterprise is a unique opportunity for professionals to gain valuable insights into OT ransomware threats and enhance their preparedness against these devastating attacks. By learning from experts, examining data, and participating in practical exercises, attendees will be better equipped to safeguard their critical infrastructure.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to stay ahead of the evolving cybersecurity landscape.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
About (CS)²AI
Control System Cyber Security Association International - (CS)2AI, is the premier global nonprofit workforce development organization supporting all levels of professionals charged with securing control systems. With over 32,000 members worldwide, we enable members to help members, foster meaningful peer-to-peer exchanges, provide continuing professional education and directly support cyber security professional development.
https://www.cs2ai.org
Trisha Harp
CS2AI
+1 614-403-2552
