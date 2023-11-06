Spruce Spa Offering November Specials On The New Skin Transforming Morpheus8 Treatments
Reviews from our clients have been overwhelmingly positive so far and we can’t wait for others to see the results Morpheus8 can help them achieve quickly.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spruce, a top-rated medical spa in Salt Lake City is now offering Morpheus8, a revolutionary body contouring service that can help people achieve smoother, more even skin. This advanced technology uses radio frequency (RF), microneedling, and deep tissue remodeling to reduce fat, stretch marks, hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating), scars, and wrinkles.
To help their clients with a smoother look in time for the holidays, Spruce is offering a Thanksgiving special on Morpheus8 for all of November. Members can receive 50% off any package of three Morpheus8 treatments for all of November. This is an opportunity for clients to treat themselves without breaking the bank around the holidays. For those not a member yet, they can sign up online to easily take advantage of frequent specials and promotions, as well as discounted services exclusively for members.
“We are always looking for ways to provide our clients with access to top-end treatments and at Spruce, we’re proud to now include Morpheus8 as an innovative procedure to get the body they've always wanted without the headaches of going to a surgeon,” said Lauren Lightfield, NP, Co-Founder and CEO of Spruce. “It’s a safe and effective way to reduce fat, smooth scars, and even out skin tone, using top-of-the-line technology that our doctors and medical staff are trained and certified in.”
This non-surgical approach can be used on almost any part of the body, including the face, neck, abdomen, arms and legs. Morpheus8 can help to firm up the jowls around the jawline or reduce unwanted fat along the back. Morpheus8 also offers precise fractional skin resurfacing capabilities for improved skin health and clear complexion. Treatments only take one hour and results can often be seen in just one session depending on the size of the area being treated. For best results, it's always recommended to get 3 treatments, an industry standard.
“We’re excited to now offer this revolutionary service at Spruce. Reviews from our clients have been overwhelmingly positive so far and we can’t wait for others to see the results Morpheus8 can help them achieve quickly” said Lightfield. “We pride ourselves in offering the most up-to-date methods to smooth and tighten skin and reduce fat without surgery.”
Visit Spruce in Salt Lake City to take advantage of the Morpheus8 Thanksgiving special now through November or book online today. Whether after subtle changes or dramatic differences - Morpheus8 can help people achieve their goals.
