Sublette antelope migration corridor moving toward next steps

11/2/2023 7:12:41 PM

Cheyenne - Wyoming Game and Fish Department regional wildlife biologists and game wardens are moving forward in the identification process for the Sublette antelope migration corridor. Game and Fish will hold public meetings this month in western Wyoming to seek public input and discuss the proposed migration corridor and threat evaluation.

“The meetings are an opportunity for the public and stakeholders to be directly involved in discussions about migrations in Wyoming,” said Doug Brimeyer, Game and Fish deputy chief of wildlife. “Local information and knowledge is key to understanding antelope movement and is essential in the review process of the draft map.”

Game and Fish is hosting three public meetings on the following dates and times:



Date Time City Location Nov. 16 6:00 p.m. Pinedale Sublette BOCES

Board Room

665 N. Tyler Nov. 29 6:00 p.m. Green River WWCC

John Wesley Powell Room

1 College Way

Room #206 Nov. 30 6:00 p.m. Jackson Teton County Library

Ordway Auditorium

125 Virginian Lane

Game and Fish wildlife managers and research partners have collected an unprecedented amount of GPS data from more than 415 individual collared antelope. The GPS collar data has provided insight into the movements of antelope as they migrate from their summer ranges in the foothills of the Wyoming Range, Bondurant and Jackson Hole areas to lower-elevation winter ranges near Pinedale, Green River and Rock Springs. For some antelope, this annual 360-mile round-trip migration represents the longest recorded antelope migration in the West. Along their journey, antelope seasonally pass through various jurisdictions including federal, state and private lands.

Identifying the migration corridor and developing the threat evaluation is the first step outlined in the Governor’s Executive Order and is open to public comment. The deadline to submit public comment is Jan. 5, 2024. Comments can be submitted online or by mail to the Pinedale Regional Game and Fish Office, PO Box 850, Pinedale, WY 82941. Written comments will be presented to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission before its tentative March 2024 meeting in Pinedale. The Commission determines the next steps toward identifying and designating the corridor.

“Moving forward in the process is an important step in managing vital antelope habitat in western Wyoming,” Brimeyer said. “With the identification of the corridor, additional funding opportunities become available for conservation based projects on private and public lands to treat invasive annual grasses, improve range fences to wildlife-friendly standards and other proactive management actions.”

Visit the Game and Fish website to learn more about the identification of the migration corridor and view helpful resources.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -