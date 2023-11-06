Laura Breit, Managing Principal and CEO of ColeBreit Engineering, Appointed to Bend Chamber Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- ColeBreit Engineering announced today that its Managing Principal and CEO, Laura Breit, has been appointed to the Bend Chamber Board of Directors. Breit will join the board effective January 1, 2024. The board is a volunteer group dedicated to serving the Bend, Oregon business community by guiding the mission, policy setting and governance of the organization.
The three other new board members include Kevin Cole, CEO/President of Mid Oregon Credit Union, Gary North—Vice President/Shareholder, R&H Construction and Dr. Shannon Woods—Orthodontist/Owner, Woods Orthodontics
Laura Breit, PE, LEED AP is a licensed Mechanical Engineer and the majority owner and CEO of ColeBreit Engineering, a certified Women Business Enterprise in Oregon. Breit founded ColeBreit Engineering in 2013 with the vision of providing high quality, client-focused services to her local community. The firm quickly grew from a one-woman shop in Bend to a well-established team of 17 in 2021. That year Breit acquired her father’s Monterey, California-based engineering firm, Axiom Engineers, and has grown ColeBreit to include a staff of 57 across 6 offices in Oregon and California today. The firm’s notable recent projects include the 315-unit, 6-story Jackstraw project near the Box Factory and The Grove in Northwest Crossing.
Laura holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from University of California, Santa Barbara and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She is a LEED Accredited Professional and is committed to serving her community. In addition to the Chamber board seat, Laura currently sits on the board of Growing Tree Children’s Center, and when not working, enjoys spending time with her husband Jeff and their three daughters.
About ColeBreit Engineering
ColeBreit Engineering is a client-focused mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) engineering and design firm offering a full range of integrated services. Founded in 2013, ColeBreit Engineering has six offices across Oregon and California and works with clients throughout the Pacific Northwest, Northern California and nationally. In addition to MEP engineering, ColeBreit offers expert energy, sustainability and commissioning services. ColeBreit Engineering is a certified Women-Owned Business in California, Oregon, and Washington and with the federal government (WBE). Visit www.colebreit.com or follow us on LinkedIn for our latest news and updates.
###
MEDIA CONTACT:
Judy Campbell
Judy.campbell@colebreit.com
Judy Campbell
The three other new board members include Kevin Cole, CEO/President of Mid Oregon Credit Union, Gary North—Vice President/Shareholder, R&H Construction and Dr. Shannon Woods—Orthodontist/Owner, Woods Orthodontics
Laura Breit, PE, LEED AP is a licensed Mechanical Engineer and the majority owner and CEO of ColeBreit Engineering, a certified Women Business Enterprise in Oregon. Breit founded ColeBreit Engineering in 2013 with the vision of providing high quality, client-focused services to her local community. The firm quickly grew from a one-woman shop in Bend to a well-established team of 17 in 2021. That year Breit acquired her father’s Monterey, California-based engineering firm, Axiom Engineers, and has grown ColeBreit to include a staff of 57 across 6 offices in Oregon and California today. The firm’s notable recent projects include the 315-unit, 6-story Jackstraw project near the Box Factory and The Grove in Northwest Crossing.
Laura holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from University of California, Santa Barbara and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She is a LEED Accredited Professional and is committed to serving her community. In addition to the Chamber board seat, Laura currently sits on the board of Growing Tree Children’s Center, and when not working, enjoys spending time with her husband Jeff and their three daughters.
About ColeBreit Engineering
ColeBreit Engineering is a client-focused mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) engineering and design firm offering a full range of integrated services. Founded in 2013, ColeBreit Engineering has six offices across Oregon and California and works with clients throughout the Pacific Northwest, Northern California and nationally. In addition to MEP engineering, ColeBreit offers expert energy, sustainability and commissioning services. ColeBreit Engineering is a certified Women-Owned Business in California, Oregon, and Washington and with the federal government (WBE). Visit www.colebreit.com or follow us on LinkedIn for our latest news and updates.
###
MEDIA CONTACT:
Judy Campbell
Judy.campbell@colebreit.com
Judy Campbell
ColeBreit Engineering
+1 541-728-3293
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn