Warrant Intelligence Team Aimed at Locating Violent Offenders At Large Now Operational

CANADA, November 6 - Released on November 6, 2023

The Warrant Intelligence Team within the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety officially began operations on November 1, 2023.

The Team will work with other government ministries and Crown corporations to suspend government benefits to prolific violent offenders with outstanding warrants, and share information that will aid police in their apprehension.

"Violent individuals with outstanding warrants for arrest should not be benefiting from taxpayer dollars," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "The new Warrant Intelligence Team will work to ensure government benefits are not being used to perpetuate criminal lifestyles while also helping police in their efforts to apprehend those same offenders."

Legislation in The Warrant Compliance Act gives the Team the authority to recommend the suspension of benefits such as Saskatchewan Income Support and the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit.

"The Ministry of Social Services will be collaborating with our partners in the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety to support the work of the Warrant Intelligence Team and take action to stop benefits to prolific violent offenders with outstanding warrants," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Our ministry will do this work so that families of the offender continue to have their financial needs met as they plan for a safer future."

The Act includes safeguards to ensure only location information about specific prolific violent offenders is collected, and that it is only used for the purpose of apprehension. The Team will also work closely with the Ministry of Social Services to mitigate impacts a service suspension may have on an offender's dependent family members.

For additional information on the Warrant Intelligence Team, visit Government to Suspend Assistance to Prolific Violent Offenders at Large.

