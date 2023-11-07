Money Vehicle's Financial Literacy Course Aligns with South Carolina State High School Standards
Available to schools as financial literacy instruction is mandated in South Carolina.CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Money Vehicle's Financial Literacy Course Aligns with South Carolina State High School Standards
Available to schools as financial literacy instruction is mandated in South Carolina.
Money Vehicle, a leading virtual education company dedicated to closing the financial literacy gap in the United States, is thrilled to announce that its financial literacy curriculum aligns with the new educational standards recently introduced by the state of South Carolina. This alignment follows the enactment of S.16 into law, requiring financial literacy instruction for all public school students in South Carolina.
Following the lead of other states, South Carolina is set to require seniors to complete a personal finance class as a graduation requirement. Lawmakers directed this change through a provision in the 2022-23 state budget and have asked the S.C. Department of Education to develop regulations updating the graduation requirements. State Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Conway, pushed for the course, emphasizing the need for students to be financially literate when they graduate, enabling them to make informed financial decisions that can impact their entire lives. "Whether for student loans, credit cards, purchasing and or borrowing for a car or home, the cost of making poor decisions last a lifetime," Rankin said.
Money Vehicle's financial literacy course covers the 10 most frequently asked questions about money, providing a solid foundation in financial literacy that can help young people make better decisions about money and achieve their goals. The curriculum aligns seamlessly with these new South Carolina requirements, providing students with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate the complexities of personal finance successfully. “Money Vehicle is proud to offer curriculum and materials to South Carolina’s teachers and students to support state requirements," said Money Vehicle founder Jedidiah Collins CFP©. "Our team is excited to be a part of this important initiative providing students, educators, and school districts with a comprehensive financial literacy course that prepares the next generation for a financially secure future."
For more information about Money Vehicle and its financial literacy course, please visit yourmoneyvehicle.com.
Money Vehicle is designed for classrooms and delivers resources for educators. The course was developed by financial and educational experts—teachers and administrators among them, who have decades of experience rolling out school projects. Money Vehicle is already being used by school districts nationwide, as well as being used on college campuses and by professional sports leagues.
Info@YourMoneyVehicle.com 954-944-5939
+++
About Money Vehicle
Money Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to build an engaging and easy-to-use financial literacy curriculum. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction. This hybrid engagement of on and off-screen instruction empowers each and every student to begin their financial plan.
Jedidiah G Collins
Money Vehicle
+1 509-336-9166
email us here