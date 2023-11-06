Hotchkiss Insurance Expands Its Horizon with Strategic Acquisition of InCore Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotchkiss Insurance, a leading player in the insurance sector with a rich legacy spanning over 48 years, proudly announces its strategic acquisition of InCore Group, an independent insurance consulting agency serving Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. This pivotal move underscores Hotchkiss Insurance's commitment to innovation, client satisfaction, and industry expertise while expanding its footprint for commercial insurance and employee benefits into West Texas and surrounding states.
InCore Group, known for its innovative strategies and client transparency, aligns with Hotchkiss Insurance's ethos. Their shared commitment to providing exceptional insurance services and cutting-edge solutions creates a synergy that promises unparalleled value for clients. The InCore Group team will remain under the operational leadership of Principal and founder, Riley Dearing.
"Through our focus on providing exceptional customer service and commitment to a transparent consulting approach, partnering with Hotchkiss makes sense. It will allow us to further broaden our range of products and services while positioning us for significant growth in the West," Dearing said.
Founded in 1975, Hotchkiss Insurance has garnered a stellar reputation for its client-centric approach and industry expertise. Specializing in tailored insurance solutions for businesses in the construction, green industries, and hospitality sectors, Hotchkiss Insurance has consistently pushed the boundaries of conventional insurance services. The acquisition of InCore Group further solidifies the agency's position as an industry leader, poised to redefine the insurance landscape in West Texas.
"This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Hotchkiss Insurance," said Mike Hotchkiss, CEO at Hotchkiss Insurance. "We are thrilled to welcome InCore Group into our family. Their forward-thinking approach and dedication to client welfare complement our own values. Together, we will continue to innovate and enhance the insurance experience for businesses across the region."
About Hotchkiss Insurance:
Established in 1975, Hotchkiss Insurance is a renowned insurance agency based in Dallas, Texas. With a focus on delivering tailored insurance solutions for businesses in the construction, green industries, and hospitality sectors, the agency has become synonymous with excellence, innovation, and community involvement.
About InCore Group:
InCore Group is an independent insurance consulting agency operating across Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. With a reputation for innovative solutions, client transparency, and community engagement, InCore Group has been a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive insurance services.
For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:
Kioka Tanksley, Brand Consultant
Royalty Reigns Management
+1 347-815-3737
kioka@royaltyreignsmgt.com