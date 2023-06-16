Hotchkiss Insurance Appoints Industry Expert Morgan Ryan as Director of Carrier Relations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotchkiss Insurance, a leading independent insurance agency in Texas, proudly announces the appointment of Morgan Ryan as the Director of Carrier Relations. With an illustrious career spanning over two decades in both the agency and carrier sectors of the insurance industry, Ryan's arrival brings an invaluable perspective and an extensive network of long-term industry relationships to the Hotchkiss team.
Ryan's appointment signifies his remarkable understanding of the insurance landscape, as well as his exceptional talent for fostering and fortifying partnerships, which have made him a highly sought-after professional within the field.
In addition to his professional achievements, Ryan actively contributes to the insurance community, engaging with esteemed organizations such as the Independent Insurance Agents of Dallas and the Risk Management Department at the University of North Texas. Furthermore, he has earned the esteemed Associate in Risk Management (ARM) Designation, underscoring his unwavering commitment to excellence and continuous professional development.
Assuming the role of Director of Carrier Relations at Hotchkiss, Morgan Ryan will harness his extensive industry experience, astute relationship-building skills, and profound comprehension of carrier dynamics to forge strategic alliances that bolster the agency's objectives and drive revenue growth.
"We are thrilled to welcome Morgan to our team as the Director of Carrier Relations. His extensive industry knowledge, proven track record, and unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional client service will undoubtedly prove invaluable in propelling our agency's success," said Mike Hotchkiss, CEO.
Hotchkiss is poised to reinforce its standing as a formidable presence within the insurance industry, guaranteeing continued growth and the provision of exceptional service to its esteemed clientele.
About Hotchkiss:
Established in 1975, Hotchkiss Insurance is an independent insurance broker headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. Over the past 48 years, Hotchkiss has evolved from a provider of insurance programs for the Texas building industry to its current status as a leading provider of independent insurance services for business owners and affinity groups. Hotchkiss boasts five offices and employs over 100 licensed insurance specialists with expertise in delivering a comprehensive range of insurance and risk management services. The agency has developed specialized programs tailored to various industries, including restaurants, hotels, franchisors, home builders, general landscape and irrigation contractors, nurseries, and churches.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Jessica Goehring, VP of Affinity Marketing
Hotchkiss Insurance
Phone: 972-512-7718
Email: jgoehring@hiallc.com
Kioka Tanksley
Kioka Tanksley
Royalty Reigns Management
email us here
+1 347-815-3737