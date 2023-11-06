ARETE RELEASES Q3 CRIMEWARE REPORT DETAILING RANSOMWARE TRENDS AND SHIFTS IN THE CYBER THREAT LANDSCAPE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arete, a leading global cyber risk management company, released its Crimeware Report highlighting trends and shifts in the cyber threat landscape observed by Arete in Q3 of 2023. The report leverages data collected during Arete incident response engagements and explores the rise and fall of ransomware variants, trends in ransom demands and payments, critical infrastructure impacts, and geopolitical implications.
Key findings within the report:
- ALPHV/BlackCat dethroned LockBit as the most prevalent ransomware variant Arete observed in Q3, as LockBit encountered internal instability.
- Arete's data shows that a ransom was paid in just 17% of cases in Q3.
- Over 100 cyber threat groups are engaging in malicious cyber activity surrounding the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.
The report explores a notable shift towards instability within the threat landscape and an increase in unnamed ransomware variants, potentially due to affiliates shifting between names to find the highest profits while reducing exposure to law enforcement. It also explores trends in ransom demands and payments across various industries. Finally, we discuss what may be coming in Q4 as the ransomware ecosystem continues to shift.
Download Arete’s Crimeware Report | Trends and Highlights from Q3 2023.
Annemarie Cyboron
Key findings within the report:
- ALPHV/BlackCat dethroned LockBit as the most prevalent ransomware variant Arete observed in Q3, as LockBit encountered internal instability.
- Arete's data shows that a ransom was paid in just 17% of cases in Q3.
- Over 100 cyber threat groups are engaging in malicious cyber activity surrounding the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.
The report explores a notable shift towards instability within the threat landscape and an increase in unnamed ransomware variants, potentially due to affiliates shifting between names to find the highest profits while reducing exposure to law enforcement. It also explores trends in ransom demands and payments across various industries. Finally, we discuss what may be coming in Q4 as the ransomware ecosystem continues to shift.
Download Arete’s Crimeware Report | Trends and Highlights from Q3 2023.
Annemarie Cyboron
Arete
acyboron@areteir.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn