Wyoming Main Street Advisory Board Holds Virtual Public Planning Session Tuesday, Nov. 7

This meeting will focus on the 2023 year in review and program planning for 2024. No action will be taken during this session.

website The full meeting agenda is available on the Wyoming Business Council . Individuals wishing to view the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/MS_Meeting or by calling 1.417.647.1147 (Meeting PIN: 107 362 549 #).

The Main Street Advisory Board is composed of local economic developers, Main Street practitioners, and community leaders from around the state. It is a seven-member advisory board whose focus is revitalizing Wyoming downtowns.