New York Cannabis Retail Association Announces Zenco Payments as its Trusted Payment Processing Partner
Zenco Payments is a minority-owned technology company for cashless cannabis payments. Founded in 2020, the company offers the lowest transaction processing fees in the cannabis industry.
The association, which recently rebranded from the New York CAURD Coalition, will rely on Zenco for secure cashless payment solutions for its members.
Zenco is proud to partner with an association that shares our value system. We look forward to providing the association members with the most reliable payment processing services.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Cannabis Retail Association, formerly known as the New York CAURD Coalition, today announces Zenco Payments as their sole trusted payment processing partner.
— Dev Nath, Chief Revenue Officer at Zenco
“We’re happy to announce Zenco’s commitment to our association and to the equity we’re striving to achieve,” said Jayson Tantalo, co-founder and Vice President of Operations of the New York Cannabis Retail Association. “With their services, we’ll be able to provide members with top notch resources to help them achieve their success.”
The New York Cannabis Retail Association rebranded from the New York CAURD Coalition with a fundraiser that took place on October 27. The group, which was created to hold New York accountable for its promise to position equity entrepreneurs as the first adult-use cannabis retailers in the state, is expanding to focus on retail operations.
“We’re excited to focus on retail, which will help every link of the supply chain,” said Tantalo. “We would love to bring on more people to assist, and with the help of Zenco’s trusted services, we feel confident in our ability to do just that both safely and compliantly.”
Zenco Payments serves as the association’s sole payment processing partner, providing solutions for mobile (ACH), PIN-debit and B2B programs at competitive rates. Founded in 2020, the company offers the lowest transaction processing fees in the cannabis industry.
“Zenco is proud to partner with an association that shares our value system,” said Dev Nath, Chief Revenue Officer at Zenco Payments. “We are grateful that they’ve put their trust in us, and we look forward to providing the association members with the most reliable payment processing services, as we collectively continue to shape a more equitable cannabis industry.”
Zenco Payments is a minority-owned technology company for cashless cannabis payments. Headquartered in New Jersey, Zenco provides reliable and secure digital payment options that work directly with banking networks. To learn more about Zenco Payments, visit www.zencopayments.com.
Founded by Jayson Tantalo, Britni Tantalo, and Coss Marte, the New York CAURD coalition served the state’s justice-involved and social equity adult-use retail dispensary applicants and licensees. The coalition provided educational opportunities and access to resources to ensure the state keeps its promise of creating an equitable cannabis industry. Now rebranded as the, The New York Cannabis Retail Association, the group will continue its mission with a focus on retail. To learn more about the New York Cannabis Retail Association, visit www.newyorkcaurdcoalition.org.
About Zenco Payments:
Established in 2020, Zenco Payments, a division of Zencorn LLC, is a leading technology hub built by banking industry experts for the cannabis payment ecosystem. Through Zenco Mobile Pay, Zenco B2B Pay, Zenco PIN-Debit Pay and Zenco Banking, the Company offers reliable single-source, secure payment solutions for cannabis businesses. Headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company is compliant with all U.S. laws and banking regulations. Zenco Mobile is a web-based application which can integrate with clients’ existing website and work with the existing POS systems to capture all sales and transactions. The Company’s payment programs help make the cannabis shopping experience convenient and help companies increase the safety of their assets, raise customer satisfaction, increase revenue, and improve their banking relationships. To learn more, visit www.zencopayments.com.
Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 602-527-0794
sadie@provenmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram