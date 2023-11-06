Missouri State Board of Accountancy announces officer updates

At its meeting on October 19, 2023, the Missouri State Board of Accountancy wished a fond farewell to President Jim Mintert, CPA, of St. Louis, and welcomed Susan Eickhoff, CPA, of St. Louis, as the Board’s newest member appointed by Governor Mike Parson.

With these changes, the Board held an election of officers. The Board will now be led by:

President Nick Myers, CPA, of Joplin;

Vice-President Fred Kostecki, CPA, of St. Louis;

Treasurer Ron Darrah, CPA CGMA, of Mountain Grove; and

Secretary Travis Ford, CFP®, of Jefferson City.

Phillip Slinkard, CPA CGMA, of Neosho, and Robert Whelan, CPA CFP®, of Poplar Bluff, also currently serve on the Board.

The mission of the Missouri State Board of Accountancy is to protect the interests of all the citizens of the State of Missouri, as provided in Chapter 326, RSMo, by examining, certifying, licensing, and regulating certified public accountants and firms of certified public accountants in the State of Missouri.

The Board promulgates rules necessary to administer the provisions of Chapter 326 to ensure the competence and ethical standards of practitioners; regulates and enforces the practice of public accounting; investigates complaints and violations of Chapter 326 and related rules; and determines appropriate discipline for those who are found to have violated the statutes or regulations.

The Missouri State Board of Accountancy was created in 1909 by Senate Bill 112 and passed by the 44th General Assembly. The Board is a state agency, and the members are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate. The Board is a fee-funded agency, supported entirely by CPA candidates' and licensees' fees. The Public Accountancy Act is the set of statutes that govern the ability of the Board to regulate certified public accountants and public accounting firms in Missouri.

The Missouri State Board of Accountancy is a part of the Division of Professional Registration, a division of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI). The division provides administrative support to 41 professional licensing boards and commissions responsible for licensing and regulating the activities of more than 525,000 Missourians.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities, and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.