Berlin Barracks/ Petitt Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 23A3005995

TROOPER: John Gildea

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/30/2023 11:34 hours

LOCATION: 960 US Rt 2, Middlesex VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Jamie Renfrew

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

Victim: The Filling Station

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of a suspicious person inside a restaurant in Middlesex, VT. Troopers responded to the area and located the individual, Jamie Renfrew. At the time of the call no crimes had been reported. Employees later reported missing money from the cash register and a stolen wallet. Subsequent investigation lead to the determination that Renfrew had stolen cash from the register and a wallet from an employee. Renfrew was issued a criminal citation and ordered to appear in Washington County Court, Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/14/2023 08:30 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A