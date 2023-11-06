Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Petitt Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

CASE# 23A3005995

TROOPER: John Gildea                           

STATION: VSP-Berlin                  

CONTACT#:802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/30/2023  11:34 hours  

LOCATION: 960 US Rt 2, Middlesex VT 

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Jamie Renfrew 

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT  

 

Victim: The Filling Station

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of a suspicious person inside a restaurant in Middlesex, VT. Troopers responded to the area and located the individual, Jamie Renfrew. At the time of the call no crimes had been reported. Employees later reported missing money from the cash register and a stolen wallet. Subsequent investigation lead to the determination that Renfrew had stolen cash from the register and a wallet from an employee. Renfrew was issued a criminal citation and ordered to appear in Washington County Court, Criminal Division.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE: 12/14/2023 08:30 hours  

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

LODGED LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A 

 

You just read:

