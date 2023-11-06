Berlin Barracks/ Petitt Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE# 23A3005995
TROOPER: John Gildea
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/30/2023 11:34 hours
LOCATION: 960 US Rt 2, Middlesex VT
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Jamie Renfrew
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
Victim: The Filling Station
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of a suspicious person inside a restaurant in Middlesex, VT. Troopers responded to the area and located the individual, Jamie Renfrew. At the time of the call no crimes had been reported. Employees later reported missing money from the cash register and a stolen wallet. Subsequent investigation lead to the determination that Renfrew had stolen cash from the register and a wallet from an employee. Renfrew was issued a criminal citation and ordered to appear in Washington County Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 12/14/2023 08:30 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A