The Mexican jazz festival that is considered among the best in the world

Riviera Maya Jazz Festival, one of the 10 best jazz festivals in the world to be held in Playa del Carmen on November.

QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanks to its enviable location, rich tradition, accessibility, and quality of artists who have performed there, the Riviera Maya Jazz Festival has managed to establish itself as one of the 10 best jazz festivals worldwide.Since its first edition in 2003, the Riviera Maya Jazz Festival has been held in the beautiful region of the Riviera Maya, specifically in Playa del Carmen, where internationally renowned artists such as Earth, Wind and Fire, Kool & the Gang, George Duke, Chick Corea, Bobby McFerrin, Norah Jones, UB-40, Celso Piña, George Benson, Marcus Miller, and Armando Manzanero have had the opportunity to share all their talent.What makes the Riviera Maya Jazz Festival so special?To begin with, the Riviera Maya Jazz Festival is one of the few jazz festivals in the world that takes place just a few meters from the ocean waves, in an enviable natural environment, which undoubtedly elevates the experience of all attendees. Another aspect to highlight is its accessibility, as it is the only festival of its kind with free access for the general public.The Riviera Maya Jazz Festival has managed to establish itself as one of the most important and inclusive international music events in the world. In addition to being a stage for well known artists, it has also become a platform to showcase new national and international talent.Who will be present for this 2023 edition in Playa del Carmen?On Friday, November 24th:Arturo Sandoval: founding member of the legendary Cuban jazz group Irakere, whose explosive blend of jazz, classical music, rock, and traditional Cuban music has made waves in the global entertainment world. The Cuban trumpeter and pianist has won 10 Grammy awards and has been nominated 19 times. He has also received six Billboard awards and an Emmy award.Iraida Noriega: the talented Mexican singer and songwriter, who has over 20 years of musical career, will delight the ears of all attendees with her incomparable voice, unanimously considered in the jazz circuit in Mexico as the brightest voice in the country. Iraida has performed internationally in cities such as Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Bogotá, and Madrid, as well as in important venues in Mexico such as the Palacio de Bellas Artes, the Teatro Metropólitan, the Sala Nezahualcóyotl, the Centro Nacional de las Artes, to name a few.Pedrito Martínez: acclaimed Cuban percussionist and singer-songwriter, hailed as an unparalleled source of rhythmic delight and inspiration, a consummate master of Afro-Cuban folk music and the batá drum. Martínez has been recognized multiple times as the best percussionist of the year by various specialized critics, and his collaborations with artists of the stature of Gilberto Santa Rosa, Eric Clapton, and Issac Delgado undoubtedly remain in memory.Spanish Harlem Orchestra: the Grammy-winning salsa and Latin jazz band will take the stage to share their energy from start to finish. The ensemble, made up of 13 top-level musicians and singers, will be joined by saxophonist Miguel Zenón and percussionist Giovanni Hidalgo. This outstanding combination of talent promises to keep everyone dancing throughout the performance.On Saturday, November 25th:Aguamala: band hailing from Playa del Carmen, formed in 2004. It originated as a workshop for composition and improvisation, leading to seven recorded productions to date, half of which were captured during live performances. Aguamala has shared the stage with artists such as Eugenia León, Natalia Lafourcade, Marc Anderson, Hello Seahorse, Armando Manzanero, among others.Antonio Sánchez: renowned Mexican drummer, who besides being a multiple Grammy award winner, is already considered one of the most admired drummers of his generation, and a huge pride for his country. Antonio arrives at the Riviera Maya Jazz Festival with songs from his new album 'SHIFT' (Bad Hombre Vol 2). The highly anticipated recording features Sánchez collaborating with Trent Reznor, Lila Downs, Meshell Ndegeocello, Dave Matthews, and more.Chris Botti: American trumpeter, winner of various Grammy awards as well as Gold and Platinum records, who has, for almost three decades, established himself as one of the most popular instrumentalists in the world. He has collaborated with some of the biggest stars on the planet, including Sting, Paul Simon, Barbara Streisand, Lady Gaga, Frank Sinatra, Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, and others. Moreover, he has had the opportunity to perform at prestigious music venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York, the Hollywood Bowl in California, and the Sydney Opera House.Snarky Puppy: an American instrumental band known for delighting its audience with irresistible grooves and a unique style that blends various musical genres including jazz, funk, rock, Latin music, and world music. Since its formation in 2004, the band has been honored with multiple Grammy awards, and has received acclaim for its musical virtuosity, innovative compositions, and memorable live performances.Undoubtedly, this is one of the most anticipated musical events of the year. For more information, you can visit the Riviera Maya Jazz Festival website at http://rivieramayajazzfest.com/ or through their social media channels on Facebook, X, Instagram and Youtube.