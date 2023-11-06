Las Cazuelas, Highland Park’s Culinary Watering Hole, Celebrates Over 30 Years with National Pupusas Day Giveaway
Guests will be treated to authentic pupusas, handcrafted with love and served with the traditional curtido and salsa.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Cazuelas, the long-standing beacon of Salvadoran cuisine in Highland Park, announces a special giveaway in celebration of National Pupusas Day and over three decades of serving the community. On Sunday, November 12th, from 6 PM to 8 PM, guests are invited to commemorate these milestones with free pupusas, honoring both the traditional Salvadoran dish and the restaurant’s enduring presence in the neighborhood.
Carlos Lopez, the proud owner of Las Cazuelas, regards the restaurant as the “Highland Park watering hole,” a place where generations have gathered to savor the flavors of El Salvador. "We've been a part of the community's fabric for over 30 years, and we're here to stay," said Lopez. "In the face of change and gentrification, we stand strong, celebrating our heritage and the loyalty of our customers."
This event not only marks National Pupusas Day but also pays homage to the enduring legacy of Las Cazuelas in Highland Park, a testament to the community and culture that have flourished within its walls.
The offer is valid on a first-come, first-served basis, and while supplies last. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to partake in this momentous occasion.
Event details are as follows:
National Pupusas Day and Over 30 Years Celebration at Las Cazuelas
Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
Time: 6 PM - 8 PM (or until supplies last)
Location: Las Cazuelas Restaurant, 5707 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA
For more information, contact Carlos Lopez at carlos@lascazuelas-la.com or call 323-337-2196.
Join the celebration at Las Cazuelas, where the rich history of the community and the promise of its future are honored with every meal served.
About Las Cazuelas
For over 30 years, Las Cazuelas has remained a cherished landmark in Highland Park, offering a homey retreat for those seeking the authenticity of Salvadoran cuisine. More than just a restaurant, it represents the resilience and unity of the community, promising to continue its legacy for years to come amidst the ebb and flow of the city's changes.
