Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,337 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,679 in the last 365 days.

Las Cazuelas Restaurant Returns to Full Operations After Years of Adversity

Las Cazuelas resume full operation after challenges, including owner's COVID-19 battle and loss of father. New chapter for this beloved Highland Park eatery.

The starting point of all achievement is desire.”
— Napoleon Hill
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- March 15, 2020, was a momentous day that shook the restaurant industry, including Las Cazuelas Restaurant. Owner Carlos Lopez didn't just face a business shutdown but also battled personal trials, such as a COVID-19 hospitalization and the devastating loss of his father to the virus.

Today is a red-letter day as Las Cazuelas Restaurant resumes its regular operating schedule in Highland Park, offering full service once again after years of restricted hours, limited seating, and pared-down table service due to staffing and other challenges.

"This is a monumental day for both myself and Las Cazuelas. After overcoming personal losses and health challenges, not to mention the countless obstacles faced by the restaurant, it feels incredible to be back to full operation," said Carlos Lopez. "I owe so much to our dedicated patrons. Your unwavering support has made today possible."

This milestone is not just a return to regular business; it marks a pivotal turn for this cherished family establishment.

It's a testament to the resilience, unity, and indomitable spirit of the Las Cazuelas team and the community that has buoyed them through challenging times.

"We’ve gone through many trials, but each one has made us stronger. I believe that today marks the beginning of a new and hopeful chapter for Las Cazuelas. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of resilience," added Lopez.

We extend a heartfelt invitation to all of our patrons, new and old, to come in and be part of this significant moment.

Let's celebrate the unity, love, and food that bind us all.

For more information, visit our website or contact Carlos Lopez at 323-337-2196, carlos@lascazuelas-la.com.

Carlos Lopez
Las Cazuelas Restaurant
+1 323-337-2196
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Las Cazuelas Restaurant Returns to Full Operations After Years of Adversity

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more