JayXray Enhances Texas Pain Care's Capabilities with Advanced GE OEC System

JayXray Enhances Texas Pain Care's Capabilities with Advanced GE OEC SystemDALLAS, TEXAS, U.S.A., November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JayXray, a trusted provider of medical imaging equipment with over a decade of experience in the industry, with partnership of Televere Systems, proudly announces the successful delivery and installation of a GE OEC System at Texas Pain Care. This proven, advanced technology marks a significant milestone in enhancing patient care under the leadership of Dr. Christian Peccora.
Dr. Peccora noted, "I am able to provide hundreds of procedures in my office and thus provide optimal convenience and flexibility for my patients." This advancement underscores the transformative potential of the GE OEC System, enabling hundreds of procedures to be safely and effectively conducted within the comfort of the office.
JayXray, known for its specialization in C-Arm systems, commits to providing a comprehensive suite of services, including consultation, purchase negotiation, market research, equipment selection, workflow recommendation, and shielding plan services. They strongly emphasize providing top-notch remote support and swift on-site response times, ensuring minimal facility downtime.
Dr. Peccora added, "Purchasing a fluoroscopy machine when you're setting up a new practice can be a stressful experience. Jae took that stress away and allowed me to make an educated, smart decision. I am so happy with the purchase, and the equipment works amazingly. He was a great communicator every step of the way."
About JayXray
Based in Southern California, JayXray has carved a solid reputation in the medical industry, specializing in diagnostic imaging equipment, including X-ray systems, ultrasound machines, and portable X-ray machines. With a firm commitment to empowering doctors through training, education, and innovative technologies, JayXray is a trusted partner for facilities looking to enhance their medical imaging capabilities. JayXray's service excellence is further underscored by its assured remote support, swift on-site response times, flexible service hours, and clear escalation procedures.
About Texas Pain Care
Led by Dr. Christian Peccora, Texas Pain Care is a leading pain management center dedicated to alleviating chronic pain and enhancing patients' quality of life using state-of-the-art treatments and procedures.
For more information, please visit txpain.com.
