MDC replants trees in Baring after tornado impacts community

BARING, Mo. – Last month, staff from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) partnered with the City of Baring in Knox County and Forest Releaf to replant trees that were damaged by a tornado earlier this year.

In early August, an EF-2 tornado damaged and destroyed several homes, buildings, and trees as the storm moved through the area. Citizens within the community were saddened by the loss of their property and natural landscape, and several individuals from the area contacted MDC staff to inquire about replacing the damaged trees. Ten locations were selected by members of the Baring City Council and MDC to serve as replanting sites to replace some of the lost tree canopy. Forest Releaf provided free replacement trees for the project, and MDC staff assisted in the planting of these new trees.

“This project was a tremendous help in getting our little town and community to its new normal,” says Baring City Council member, Teresa Hunolt. “The trees will be with us for many years and help provide shade for all community members to enjoy in our park. We are very thankful to MDC for working with us and making this possible.”

A healthy tree canopy can improve health, add value to properties, and can help to provide respite from weather impacts in urban areas. To learn more about the value of trees in Missouri, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZQh.

