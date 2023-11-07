Introducing Kebaonish Inc.: A Trailblazing Indigenous-Led Beverage Company with a Distinctive Coffee and Tea Brand
Kebaonish Inc., an innovative force in the world of beverages, is set to redefine the landscape of coffee and tea with the launch of its extraordinary brand.
Indigenous leadership provides holistic perspectives and a deep connection to tradition, land, and sustainable practices, which strengthens our positioning in the business landscape.”TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kebaonish Inc., an innovative force in the world of beverages, is set to redefine the landscape of coffee and tea with the launch of its extraordinary brand. Kebaonish Inc. is proudly an Indigenous-led company, deeply rooted in Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabe tradition and guided by a profound connection to the land and cultural heritage. The stellar Kebaonish team—Shyra Barberstock (Anishinaabe, Kebaowek First Nation), Ryan “Rye” Barberstock (Haudenosaunee, Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte), and non-Indigenous founders/partners Barry Hillier, Michael Carrick, and John Snell—all bring a wealth of knowledge in business and a dedication to sustainable practices.
With a primary focus on delivering quality and meaningful experiences, Kebaonish Inc. aims to provide a unique journey for coffee and tea enthusiasts. Their dedication to preserving Indigenous values and traditions seamlessly integrates into their products. As a result, their brand of Seven Grandfather teachings teas and Wampum Belt-inspired coffee blends embody the essence of Indigenous heritage and exemplify the power of fostering meaningful connections.
Shyra Barberstock, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kebaonish Inc., elaborates on the recent development: “The injection of startup capital received from our local Indigenous Financial Institution (IFI) marks a significant stride for our company. It positions us to swiftly scale and enter the market, granting us an immediate competitive advantage.” She shares, “Our coffee and tea offerings symbolize a commitment to sustainability, cultural respect, and offers a joyful tribute to Mother Earth. It is high time for Turtle Island [North America] and the world to discover the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples and the valuable contributions they offer.”
The launch of Kebaonish Inc. promises to bring consumers an unparalleled blend of flavours, traditions, and values. It’s clear that this Indigenous-led beverage company is poised to make a significant impact in the coffee and tea industry, especially in procurement. With key partnerships established with tea and coffee manufacturing, Kebaonish Inc. is prepared to scale quickly and to fulfill small to large orders through their e-commerce website and through working with the public and private sectors.
Rye Barberstock, Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, proposes, “We should not be perceived solely as an ‘Indigenous business.’ Kebaonish Inc. is led by seasoned business professionals with decades of experience. Indigenous leadership provides holistic perspectives and a deep connection to tradition, land, and sustainable practices, which strengthens our positioning in the business landscape; we take great pride in that distinction.”
To learn more about Kebaonish Inc., visit https://www.proudlyindigenous.com.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Rye Barberstock, Chief Communications Officer
Email: PR@Kebaonish.com
Tel: 1 (800) 613-2869
About Kebaonish Inc.:
Kebaonish Inc. is a forward-thinking Indigenous-led beverage company based in the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Ontario. Rooted in centuries of Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee wisdom and cultural heritage, they are on a mission to create a unique and culturally rich coffee and tea experience. Guided by their commitment to sustainability and preserving Indigenous values, Kebaonish Inc. is dedicated to reshaping the coffee and tea industry.
Rye Barberstock
Kebaonish
+1 800-613-2869
PR@Kebaonish.com
