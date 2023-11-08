Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,563 in the last 365 days.

COMMUNITY LEGAL SERVICES HONORS PRO BONO ATTORNEYS AND JUDGES ACROSS THE STATE

Lady Justice within Community

Attorney Ed Wimp receives the Timothy A. Moran Champion of Justice Award

Community Legal Services Announces the Winners of the 2023 Pro Bono Awards

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Legal Services (CLS) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Pro Bono Awards, recognizing outstanding commitment and dedication to providing pro bono legal services to individuals and communities in need. These awards serve as a testament to the unwavering dedication of legal professionals who selflessly contribute their expertise to ensure access to justice for all.

The Pro Bono Awards took place on October 26th at the Winter Park Farmers Market in Winter Park, FL. These awards continue to honor legal practitioners and firms that have demonstrated exceptional pro bono work and made a significant impact on the lives of underserved individuals and marginalized communities.

"We are proud to recognize the extraordinary efforts of these legal professionals who have gone above in their duty as lawyers" said Jeffrey Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Community Legal Services. "Their commitment to serving those who lack access to legal resources has made a profound difference in our community and has exemplified the true spirit of pro bono service."

This year's award recipients have displayed exceptional commitment to addressing critical legal needs and contributing to the advancement of access to justice. Their remarkable dedication and tireless efforts have increased the ability of Community Legal Services to provide crucial legal aid to the most vulnerable population.

The recipients of the 2023 Pro Bono Attorney of the Year Awards are:

Brevard County: David Charitat

Citrus County: Melissa Pendergrass

Flagler County: Dayanna Lopez

Hernando County: Louis Okun

Lake County: Taylor Tremel

Marion County: Shannon Mulkey

Orange County: Eric Hernandez

Osceola County: Melissa Hernandez

Putnam County: Cindy Marvin

Seminole County: Michael J. O’Neal

Volusia County: Lisa Dawson


After a keynote address from Florida Supreme Court Justice, John D. Couriel, additional awards were presented:

Judge Robert Rouse presented the “Judge Robert K. Rouse, Jr. Pro Bono Service Award” to Judge Howard McGillin.

Attorney Carlos Leach presented the “Belvin Perry, Jr. Legacy of Justice Award” to Michael Duggar.

Tim Moran presented the “Timothy A. Moran Champion of Justice Award” to Edward Wimp.

Andrew Lane presented the “Law Student of the Year Award” to Alice Cheng.

Wynn Vickers presented the “Small Law Firm of the Year Award” to the Dwyer & Knight Law Firm.

Judge Christine Arendas presented the “Large Law Firm of the Year Award” to Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough LLP.

Danielle Harris, CLS Chief Program Officer, presented the Partner in Service Award to Florida A&M University College of Law.

Also being recognized for their contributions were the 138 pro bono lawyers who make up the CLS Guardians of Justice.

The collective efforts of these exceptional individuals and organizations serve as an inspiration to the legal community and reinforce the vital role of pro bono work as an investment in individuals, families, and the Central Florida community.

Volunteer lawyers assist CLS with full representation matters, legal advice clinics, document drafting, and legal training and mentoring, among other activities. If you would like to find out more about volunteering with CLS, please follow this link: https://www.clsmf.org/pro-bono-attorneys/

About Community Legal Services

CLS is a nonprofit law firm striving to remove barriers to justice by empowering vulnerable communities through legal advocacy and education. As the primary provider of free legal aid for low to moderate-income residents in Central Florida, we provide legal assistance and advocacy to help people obtain the necessities of life: food, shelter, health care, safety, and education.

Michelle Wargo
Community Legal Services
+1 407-936-7682
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

COMMUNITY LEGAL SERVICES HONORS PRO BONO ATTORNEYS AND JUDGES ACROSS THE STATE

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more