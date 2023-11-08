COMMUNITY LEGAL SERVICES HONORS PRO BONO ATTORNEYS AND JUDGES ACROSS THE STATE
Community Legal Services Announces the Winners of the 2023 Pro Bono AwardsORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Legal Services (CLS) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Pro Bono Awards, recognizing outstanding commitment and dedication to providing pro bono legal services to individuals and communities in need. These awards serve as a testament to the unwavering dedication of legal professionals who selflessly contribute their expertise to ensure access to justice for all.
The Pro Bono Awards took place on October 26th at the Winter Park Farmers Market in Winter Park, FL. These awards continue to honor legal practitioners and firms that have demonstrated exceptional pro bono work and made a significant impact on the lives of underserved individuals and marginalized communities.
"We are proud to recognize the extraordinary efforts of these legal professionals who have gone above in their duty as lawyers" said Jeffrey Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Community Legal Services. "Their commitment to serving those who lack access to legal resources has made a profound difference in our community and has exemplified the true spirit of pro bono service."
This year's award recipients have displayed exceptional commitment to addressing critical legal needs and contributing to the advancement of access to justice. Their remarkable dedication and tireless efforts have increased the ability of Community Legal Services to provide crucial legal aid to the most vulnerable population.
The recipients of the 2023 Pro Bono Attorney of the Year Awards are:
Brevard County: David Charitat
Citrus County: Melissa Pendergrass
Flagler County: Dayanna Lopez
Hernando County: Louis Okun
Lake County: Taylor Tremel
Marion County: Shannon Mulkey
Orange County: Eric Hernandez
Osceola County: Melissa Hernandez
Putnam County: Cindy Marvin
Seminole County: Michael J. O’Neal
Volusia County: Lisa Dawson
After a keynote address from Florida Supreme Court Justice, John D. Couriel, additional awards were presented:
Judge Robert Rouse presented the “Judge Robert K. Rouse, Jr. Pro Bono Service Award” to Judge Howard McGillin.
Attorney Carlos Leach presented the “Belvin Perry, Jr. Legacy of Justice Award” to Michael Duggar.
Tim Moran presented the “Timothy A. Moran Champion of Justice Award” to Edward Wimp.
Andrew Lane presented the “Law Student of the Year Award” to Alice Cheng.
Wynn Vickers presented the “Small Law Firm of the Year Award” to the Dwyer & Knight Law Firm.
Judge Christine Arendas presented the “Large Law Firm of the Year Award” to Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough LLP.
Danielle Harris, CLS Chief Program Officer, presented the Partner in Service Award to Florida A&M University College of Law.
Also being recognized for their contributions were the 138 pro bono lawyers who make up the CLS Guardians of Justice.
The collective efforts of these exceptional individuals and organizations serve as an inspiration to the legal community and reinforce the vital role of pro bono work as an investment in individuals, families, and the Central Florida community.
Volunteer lawyers assist CLS with full representation matters, legal advice clinics, document drafting, and legal training and mentoring, among other activities. If you would like to find out more about volunteering with CLS, please follow this link: https://www.clsmf.org/pro-bono-attorneys/
About Community Legal Services
CLS is a nonprofit law firm striving to remove barriers to justice by empowering vulnerable communities through legal advocacy and education. As the primary provider of free legal aid for low to moderate-income residents in Central Florida, we provide legal assistance and advocacy to help people obtain the necessities of life: food, shelter, health care, safety, and education.
