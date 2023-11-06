Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Offers Free Lunch for Military Personnel on Veterans Day
Active and retired military to receive free lunch entrée at participating locationsDENVER, CO, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, a leading restaurant chain renowned for its fresh dough pizza and extensive craft beer selection, salutes military personnel this Veterans Day. On Saturday, November 11, 2023, active and retired service members will receive one free lunch entree from a curated Veterans Day menu. The offer is valid until 4 p.m. on November 11. Military ID or uniform requested at visit.
“We are so grateful for the men and women who have dedicated their lives to military service and are eager to share our appreciation this Veterans Day,” said Windi Cooper, Senior Director of Marketing for Old Chicago. “It is an honor to salute these individuals on this day and throughout the year. We invite all of our customers to join us on this special day of celebration as we recognize our nation’s heroes.”
The Veterans Day menu includes a Craft Your Own Calzone, Classic Cheddar Burger, Spaghetti and Meatballs, the Chicago Fire Calzone and a Craft Your Own Pizza. The offer is valid on November 11 from open to 4 p.m. and for dine-in only. One offer per customer. Non-water beverage purchase is required.
Available through the Apple App Store or Android Play Store, Old Chicago’s application “OC REWARDS” allows customers to check in during their visit, order food for pick-up or delivery, find locations, collect rewards and more.
For more information, including menu and participating locations, visit www.oldchicago.com or follow along on Facebook or Instagram. To join Old Chicago’s loyalty program, visit https://oldchicago.com/rewards/. To download the mobile app, visit the Apple App Store or Android Play Store and search for “OC Rewards”.
ABOUT OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a leader in the casual dining restaurant segment, specializing in the best local and regional craft beer, serving handcrafted pizza and distinctive taproom fare. Founded in 1976, the crave-able Old Chicago menu has played a complementary role to the vast craft beer selection, a concept differentiator to this day. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Old Chicago operates in 23 states with more than 72 restaurants nationwide.
Kelyn Theus
Ink Link Marketing
Kelyn@inklinkmarketing.com