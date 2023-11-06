Submit Release
FOR PLANNING PURPOSES

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Contact: Tammy Martin 
Office: 984-292-3255  
Cell: 984-480-6256 tammy.martin@milvets.nc.gov

Media Advisory: Induction of the 2023 class of
the North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts and Ribbon Cutting

Raleigh, N.C. — During Military and Veterans Appreciation Week, the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the North Carolina Museum of History, will host the induction of the 2023 class of the North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts to highlight the accomplishments of North Carolinians who have served our country. The ceremony will be followed by a ribbon cutting of the display in the military exhibition, Answering the Call.

WHEN:        Thursday, November 9, 2023, 10 a.m.–noon *Reception to follow

WHERE:     Museum of History
Daniels Auditorium, North Carolina
5 E. Edenton St.
Raleigh, N.C. 27601

Who:             Lt. Gen. Walter E. Gaskin, USMC (Ret.),
Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

Secretary D. Reid Wilson
North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

Command Sergeant Major JoAnn Naumann
United States Army Special Operations Command

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Honor Guard

2nd Division Marine Aircraft Wing Band

The Eight Inductees and/or Their Representatives

Inductee and Exhibit Information: North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts Induction Ceremony | NCMOH (ncmuseumofhistory.org).

Streaming live on the @NC.dmva Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NC4VETS/.

###

