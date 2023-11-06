Media Advisory: Induction of the 2023 class of the North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts and Ribbon Cutting
Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
Contact: Tammy Martin
Office: 984-292-3255
Cell: 984-480-6256 tammy.martin@milvets.nc.gov
Media Advisory: Induction of the 2023 class of
the North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts and Ribbon Cutting
Raleigh, N.C. — During Military and Veterans Appreciation Week, the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the North Carolina Museum of History, will host the induction of the 2023 class of the North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts to highlight the accomplishments of North Carolinians who have served our country. The ceremony will be followed by a ribbon cutting of the display in the military exhibition, Answering the Call.
WHEN: Thursday, November 9, 2023, 10 a.m.–noon *Reception to follow
WHERE: Museum of History
Daniels Auditorium, North Carolina
5 E. Edenton St.
Raleigh, N.C. 27601
Who: Lt. Gen. Walter E. Gaskin, USMC (Ret.),
Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Secretary D. Reid Wilson
North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
Command Sergeant Major JoAnn Naumann
United States Army Special Operations Command
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Honor Guard
2nd Division Marine Aircraft Wing Band
The Eight Inductees and/or Their Representatives
Inductee and Exhibit Information: North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts Induction Ceremony | NCMOH (ncmuseumofhistory.org).
Streaming live on the @NC.dmva Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NC4VETS/.
