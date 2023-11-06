FEMA Inspections Underway for Hurricane Idalia

LAKE MARY, Fla. –If you applied for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Idalia, a FEMA inspector may contact you to schedule a home inspection.

A FEMA inspection may be required to determine whether a home is safe, sanitary, functional and accessible. FEMA considers the following factors when determining if an applicant is eligible for assistance:

Is the exterior of the home structurally sound, including the doors, roof and windows?

Do the electricity, gas, heat, plumbing, sewer and septic systems function properly?

Is the inside of the house habitable and structurally sound, including the ceiling and floors?

Is the home capable of being used for its intended purpose?

Is there a safe access to and from the home?

There is no charge for an inspection. The inspector will have FEMA photo ID and your application number. Be aware that the phone call may come from an unidentified number.

Applicants who are unable to meet with the inspector can have a friend or relative act on their behalf. They must submit a written and signed request for a third party to act on their behalf.

If you need accommodation for language or a disability, call 800-621-3362 in advance of the inspection and let FEMA know your needs.

If contacted by a FEMA home inspector but no one in the household applied to FEMA, please inform the inspector that you did not apply for assistance and notify FEMA by contacting the Helpline at 800-621-3362, or by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

