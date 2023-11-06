PatchMaster's Unparalleled Leadership and Commitment to Franchisees Recognized in Franchise Journal Magazine
Feature underscores the brand's unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of growth, success, and camaraderie among its franchisees.
With a proven business model and an unwavering commitment to excellence, PatchMaster is the ideal choice for anyone seeking success in the small-drywall repair franchise industry.”CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, headquartered in scenic Chester, New Jersey, is proud to share its feature in the prestigious Franchise Journal Magazine, with the cover article titled "Unlocking Success: PatchMaster's Unparalleled Leadership and Commitment to Franchisees." This recognition underscores the brand's unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of growth, success, and camaraderie among its franchisees.
PatchMaster's unique franchise model, founded in 2017, has taken the industry by storm by providing fast, affordable, and top-quality drywall repair services for minor jobs that traditional contractors and large restoration outfits typically avoid. The company's remarkable growth journey has seen it expand to over 120 thriving locations across the United States and Eastern Canada, with more than half of its franchise owners managing multiple territories.
Paul Ferrara, PatchMaster's CEO, has played a pivotal role in the brand's success. He shared his perspective on PatchMaster's commitment to franchisees, stating, "Our Franchise-First culture attracts highly talented and motivated individuals to our company. Our unwavering commitment to training and support has helped our franchisees succeed and grow their businesses quickly. With a proven business model and an unwavering commitment to excellence, PatchMaster is the ideal choice for anyone seeking success in the small-drywall repair franchise industry."
Samantha Dreger, Chief Marketing Officer, and Joe Eible, Vice President of Operations, have been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success, ensuring seamless execution and an outstanding franchisee support system. Additionally, Executive Business Coaches Christian Clavadetscher and Kevin Gray bring decades of combined franchise experience, actively championing PatchMaster's "Franchise-First" philosophy.
PatchMaster's highly skilled technicians excel at addressing drywall repair needs that many other contractors shy away from, filling a critical gap in the market. With a focus on exceptional customer service and state-of-the-art technology, PatchMaster consistently provides high-quality services to homeowners, renters, landlords, and businesses.
A strategic partnership with MPK Equity Partners in 2022 has positioned PatchMaster for significant growth within the $84 billion drywall industry and the vast $394 billion home improvement market, solidifying its status as a national leader.
PatchMaster's appeal as a franchise opportunity extends beyond its market positioning, offering best-in-class training, proprietary technology, and ongoing support. The franchise's unique sliding royalty fee, discounts for Veterans and first responders, and a RightTrack package with savings on tools and materials make it an enticing proposition. With a typical ramp-up period of just 60-90 days, PatchMaster sets its franchisees on the fast track to success.
Joining PatchMaster means becoming part of a family where leadership, innovation, and support converge to create a recipe for enduring success. Discover your path to success with PatchMaster, North America's premier drywall repair company. For more information, visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 80 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.
Samantha Dreger, Chief Marketing Officer
PatchMaster Franchise, LLC
+1 973-944-4900 ext. 406
