Why Jenn Ortiz Says “Brain Cancer Has Been a Blessing”
Giving Tuesday tomorrow: “You can help us achieve this goal by donating to the End Brain Cancer Initiative at endbraincancer.org/giving-tuesday."
I’m going to save me, and everyone after me”REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I’m going to save me, and everyone after me,” says Jenn Ortiz, an Arizona mom and two-time brain tumor survivor. “You can help us achieve this goal by donating to the End Brain Cancer Initiative at endbraincancer.org/giving-tuesday."
It was a day like any other day, until suddenly Jenn felt like she was choking on her tongue. She only had enough time to grab her husband’s arm before she collapsed into a seizure. Soon after that, Jenn was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer known as Glioblastoma (GBM).
“When [Jenn] was first diagnosed with Glioblastoma and learned she may have only 12-15 months to live, she allowed one tear to roll down her cheek, then said, ‘No, not me,’” shared Jennifer Keeler, Ivy Center Communications Specialist. Jenn was determined to beat the tumor and she did. When the brain tumor returned two years later, she resolved to keep fighting and was able to beat it again.
Over 1,800 people like Jenn received guidance and support from the End Brain Cancer Initiative in 2022. It costs approximately $225 to help one patient gain access to life-saving treatments and resources. Reaching our goal of raising $25,000 for Giving Tuesday will help us provide support to over one hundred additional patients. Your generous donation to the End Brain Cancer Initiative will ensure that people like Jenn do not have to go through their cancer journey alone. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.org.
Jenn believes her brain cancer has been a blessing. “I have been provided opportunities and time with my family I never had before. I’m home to take my young son to his activities… and I can make my mind, body, and soul a priority,” she said. Jenn Ortiz provides hope to other brain cancer patients as a Patient Advocate with the End Brain Cancer Initiative.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.org.
