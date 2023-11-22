Jerry Brison McMillan pens a heart-touching memoir, “To Then and Back Again”
The Hollywood Book Reviews commends “To Then and Back Again: A Memoir Part One A Collection of Uh-Oh’s, No No’s and A Few OMG’s” by Jerry Bryson McMillan
“To Then and Back Again: A Memoir Part One A Collection of Uh-Oh’s, No No’s and A Few OMG’s” by Jerry Bryson McMillan is preparing to hit the big screen by releasing its Hollywood Movie Treatment
“To Then and Back Again: A Memoir Part One A Collection of Uh-Oh’s, No No’s and A Few OMG’s” by Jerry Bryson McMillan
I want to believe and take some comfort in the possibility that life surely could have been far worse, but realistically, it should have been far better.”CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerry Bryson McMillan, in partnership with Author Reputation Press (ARP), published the book “To Then and Back Again: A Memoir Part One A Collection of Uh-Oh’s, No No’s and A Few OMG’s.”
— excerpt from the book
In order to relate his sometimes straightforward, sometimes complex, but always emotionally charged life experiences, Jerry Bryson McMillan created this moving memoir. The reader must determine if these emotions were brought on by the hard reality of adversity that he, along with many others, faced and overcame, or whether they were the result of individual triumphs gained by tenacity and, occasionally, sheer willpower.
“To Then and Back Again: A Memoir Part One A Collection of Uh-Oh’s, No No’s and A Few OMG’s” by Jerry Bryson McMillan is a memoir written in two parts. The first part is about Jerry’s life from the time he was about eight years old, when his family home was destroyed by fire, to when he was just out of high school and first went out to live on his own.
The book was commended by Rahul Gaur of the Hollywood Book Reviews, who stated that, “The author finishes the book by talking about his early life and admitting he made some not-so-smart choices when he was young. He promises to be more daring in his next book, focusing on his experiences as a young adult. This book is more than a memoir. It’s a powerful tribute to human strength. It encourages us to think about our journeys, the challenges we’ve faced, and the beauty that comes from tough times.”
This book was displayed during the much-awaited 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse) on October 18–22, 2023, at Frankfurt am Main, Germany. It is reportedly known as the world’s largest trade fair for books and opened its doors to participants around the globe celebrating books and their authors. The massive book fair also celebrated its 75th anniversary this year.
A Hollywood movie script coverage and Hollywood movie treatment have been prepared for this book’s qualification for a Hollywood movie adaptation. These are subsequently uploaded to a database, which filmmakers consult when looking for stories to adapt into a film.
“To Then and Back Again: A Memoir Part One A Collection of Uh-Oh’s, No No’s and A Few OMG’s” by Jerry Bryson McMillan is now available and distributed worldwide in leading online bookstores. Grab a copy today and enjoy reading a book that’s hard to put down. Click on the links to place your order:
• Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/To-Then-and-Back-Again-A-Memoir-Part-One-A-Collection-of-Uh-Oh-s-No-No-s-and-A-Few-OMG-S-Paperback-9798888530733/5049168096
• Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/to-then-and-back-again-jerry-bryson-mcmillan/1144039378
• Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Then-Back-Again-Memoir-Collection/dp/B0CHMKDV18/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
• ARP Bookstore: https://authorreputationpress.com/bookstore/uncategorized/to-then-and-back-again-a-memoir-part-one-a-collection-of-uh-ohs-no-nos-and-a-few-omgs/
Author Reputation Press is a leading publishing company located in Canton, Massachusetts. ARP is committed to transforming an author’s imagination into pages and helping them carve out a name for themselves in the literary world.
Author Reputation Press LLC
Author Reputation Press
+1 888-821-0229
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok