Press Releases

11/06/2023

Governor Lamont and CTDOT Highlight Successful Bridge Replacement Project on Interstate 95 in Westport

Two Bridges Were Replaced Over Two Weekends Using Accelerated Bridge Construction Techniques

(WESTPORT, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today joined representatives from the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), construction crews and contractors, Congressman Jim Himes, and other state and local officials at a news conference in Westport to highlight a successful bridge replacement project along Interstate 95 near exit 17 in the town.

As part of the I-95 Norwalk/Westport Project, two bridges over Saugatuck Avenue were replaced over the course of two weekends. CTDOT utilized accelerated bridge construction techniques, which helped improve construction time and minimize impacts to the thousands of motorists who travel the corridor daily.

The $104 million project improves safety through various roadway improvements, upgraded lightning, and new drainage infrastructure which will alleviate flooding in the area. It is 90% federally funded and 10% state funded.

“Using advanced techniques, the Connecticut Department of Transportation was able to completely replace both the northbound and southbound sides of this aging bridge on I-95 over the course of only two weekends, minimizing traffic disruptions to the greatest extent possible so that this necessary safety improvement could be completed,” Governor Lamont said. “Infrastructure upgrades like this are critical to keeping our transportation system moving safely. I appreciate and thank the dedicated crews from the CTDOT for their work completing this project quickly and efficiently.”

“We’re excited to utilize accelerated bridge construction techniques so we can complete jobs quicker and minimize impacts to the public,” Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “This project improves safety and will make a major difference for the Norwalk and Westport communities, as well as for motorists who travel I-95 on a daily basis. Thank you, Governor Lamont, Connecticut’s Congressional delegation, and local and state officials for being partners with us on this important project.”

“These two heavily trafficked bridges just became much safer for everyday commuters on I-95,” Congressman Himes said. “Ninety percent of the funding for this project – more than $90 million – came from the federal government. Not even two years after the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law, we are already seeing shovels in the ground and much-needed infrastructure improvements in our neighborhoods accomplished.”

The I-95 Norwalk/Westport Project is scheduled for completion in November 2024. For more details and routine construction updates, visit i95norwalkwestport.com.