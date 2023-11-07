Red Wolf Technology and Bambu Lab Unveil the Future of 3D-Printed Phone Cases
This partnership paves the way for consumers to experience 3D printed products in new and innovative ways, bringing AM to mass market retail.FRANKFURT, GERMANY, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Wolf Technology, a pioneer of on-demand products for retail, joins forces with Bambu Lab, the world leader in 3D printing technology, at Formnext 2023 Frankfurt, the foremost trade event in Additive Manufacturing (AM). This partnership paves the way for consumers to experience 3D printed products in new and innovative ways, bringing AM to mass market retail.
Formnext 2023, held on November 7 - 10 in Frankfurt, Germany, is the premier event for industrial 3D printing experts and production professionals, showcasing the latest Additive Manufacturing solutions and fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas.
“Bambu Lab has brought incredible innovation to an industry that has seen significant stagnation, " said Brad Bacigalupi, CEO and Founder of Red Wolf Technology. “The speed, quality, and ease of use of the Bambu Labs suite of products is unmatched, and we are thrilled to partner with the world leader and innovator with whom we can launch our market-changing products”
This event is an early preview of the full launch of Red Wolf Technologies' forthcoming release, scheduled for CES 2024 of Primo Print3D.
“Bambu Lab is proud to partner with Red Wolf Technology in this venture,” said Cedric Mallet, CEO of Bambu Lab Europe. “Their vision for AM, global footprint, domain expertise, and innovative approach will showcase to the world the capabilities of our amazing 3D printers.”
The collaboration between Red Wolf Technology and Bambu Lab is set to break new ground, combining the precision and capability of Bambu’s 3D printing machines with Red Wolf Technology’s innovative software and material science. The result is a powerful solution that enables on-demand production of phone cases and other accessories, offering a transformative approach to manufacturing.
About Red Wolf Technology:
We’re on a mission to revolutionize how the world creates and consumes products. As leaders in on-demand systems and sustainable manufacturing, we’re building the largest and greenest distributed manufacturing network in the world. Our innovative technology and expertise in engineering, software development, 3D printing and hardware design allow us to create sustainable products with close to zero waste, reducing our environmental impact and creating a better future for all.
For more information, visit https://www.redwolf.io/.
About Bambu Lab:
Bambu Lab is a consumer tech company focusing on desktop 3D printers. Starting with the X1 series, Bambu Lab builds state-of-the-art 3D printers that break the barriers between the digital and physical worlds, bringing creativity to a whole new level. Right now we have three sites located at Shenzhen and Shanghai in China and Austin, Texas of U.S.
For more information, visit https://bambulab.com.
