Red Wolf Technology® and Motorola Mobility Collaborate to Revolutionize Phone Repair with 3D Printing
Red Wolf Technology® and Motorola Mobility will empower repair shops to 3D print genuine OEM Motorola tools used to repair mobile devices.LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Wolf Technology®, a leader in on-demand solutions, announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Motorola Mobility. This partnership will empower repair shops to 3D print genuine OEM Motorola tools used to repair mobile devices. These tools include jigs, and molds using Red Wolf Technology's innovative 3D printing platform Primo Print3D, marking a historic first in the phone repair industry.
Red Wolf Technology’s Primo Print3D system, the industry’s first and leading on-demand additive manufacturing (AM), used for 3D printing phone cases and accessories and can now be utilized to produce high-quality, genuine Motorola Mobility repair tools. This collaboration aligns with Motorola Mobility’s commitment to making repairs easier and more accessible to consumers by offering solutions to repair shops. Whether printed in a repair shop or purchased online, users will now have instant access to OEM-quality tools by way of digital manufacturing.
In addition to enhancing repair efficiency, this initiative supports circular principles by extending the life of mobile devices. Red Wolf Technology and Motorola Mobility are helping to reduce electronic waste and promote the reuse of existing devices, keeping them in use longer and out of landfills.
“We are incredibly excited to partner with Motorola Mobility on this initiative,” said Brad Bacigalupi, Founder and CEO of Red Wolf Technology. “Digital manufacturing is making huge strides into the mainstream, and we are proud to be a leader at the forefront of this movement. Our expertise in 3D printing, combined with Motorola Mobility’s forward-thinking approach, uniquely aligns us to revolutionize the repair industry and the 3D printing industry.”
This partnership represents a significant leap forward in accessibility and efficiency for the “Accessing repair tools can be expensive, time-consuming and logistically challenging,” said Darwin Garcia, Service Engineering Manager - MBG, Service Readiness & Product Engineering at Motorola Mobility. “ 3D printing is a new and exciting approach to solve these problems. Red Red Wolf Technology has been incredibly supportive adding our repair tools to their 3D printing platform.”
The collaboration between Red Wolf Technology and Motorola Mobility exemplifies how innovative technology can drive industry-wide change, offering substantial benefits to both repair professionals and consumers. Repair shops will now have the ability to produce OEM-quality jigs and molds on-site, aiming to reducing turnaround times and ensuring top-tier repairs.
For more information about Red Wolf Technology and their innovative solutions, visit www.redwolf.io/motorola
For more information about Motorola Mobility, visit https://en-us.support.motorola.com/app/right-to-repair
About Red Wolf Technology
Red Wolf Technology is a leading provider of on-demand screen protection and 3D printing solutions. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Red Wolf Technology’s advanced machines and software empower users to create high-quality, custom products with minimal waste. Red Wolf Technology is dedicated to revolutionizing product creation and consumption through their expertise in engineering, software development, 3D printing, and hardware design.
