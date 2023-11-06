President of New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai James C. Tsai joins AI Nexus Healthcare Advisory board

Dr. James C. Tsai Joins AI Nexus Healthcare Advisory Board

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Nexus Healthcare, leading developer of AI-powered healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce its newest advisory board member – James C. Tsai, MD, MBA.

James C. Tsai is a physician and scientist who serves as president of the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. He also serves as the Delafield-Rodgers Professor of Ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and chair of the department of ophthalmology at the Mount Sinai Health System.

Faramarz Farhoodi, CEO and Founder of AI Nexus Healthcare announces, “We believe the addition of James C. Tsai to our advisory team will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and the breadth of solutions our technologies offer.”

James C. Tsai, is a widely recognized physician-scientist and experienced administrator. An expert in the diagnosis and management of challenging glaucoma cases, he specializes in glaucoma drainage implant surgery and trabeculectomy with antimetabolite therapy in patients with refractory glaucoma. His research interests include the identification of neuroprotective molecules that can shield the optic nerve from damage without lowering intraocular pressure, evaluation of surgical outcomes in glaucoma patients and development of advanced vision testing techniques.

Beyond their ground-breaking technologies, one of the greatest assets that AI Nexus Healthcare celebrates is its world-class advisory board, made up of over 40 of the globe’s leading experts in diverse medical and corporate areas of expertise.

“I am excited to become part of the talented group at AI Nexus Healthcare and to continue to support the future of AI in healthcare.” As an advisory board member, Dr. Tsai will be receiving financial compensation for his advisory role with the company and may be issued equity in lieu of payment.

AI Nexus Healthcare is at the forefront of developing innovative, high-quality healthcare solutions and smart health and wellness applications powered by cognitive artificial intelligence. Its signature software, mia, is capable of detecting early warning signs at the onset of numerous chronic diseases as well as life threatening conditions and provides timely actionable advice to help its users become aware of what they can do to mitigate the risks of developing chronic diseases and to seek preventative medical care.