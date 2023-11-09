Concora and Won-Door Corporation Partner to Elevate Digital Experience for Design Professionals
Won-Door Corporation’s partnership with Concora will enhance the experience of every design professional.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, a pioneering company specializing in digital solutions for the building industry, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Won-Door Corporation, a renowned industry leader specializing in accordion-style folding doors for fire, security and sound applications. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the industry, bringing together Concora's specialized platform and Won-Door Corporation's innovative product offerings to revolutionize the digital interaction experience for design professionals.
— Jason Vick, Brand Manager - Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions
Founded in 1962, Won-Door Corporation has been a trailblazer in the design and manufacturing of accordion folding doors, transforming interior design by providing elegant solutions that enhance usable space, safety and visual appeal. With a rich history of innovation, Won-Door has empowered architects, freeing them from the constraints of sacrificing aesthetics for compliance with safety requirements. Now a part of the Horton Pedestrian Access Solution division of Overhead Door Corporation, Won-Door continues to set new industry standards and push the boundaries of possibility.
"Concora's partnership with Won-Door Corporation represents a significant leap forward for design professionals," says Eric Snyder, CEO of Concora. "This collaboration will provide architects with an intuitive platform to research and specify accordion folding fire and security doors. By simplifying the complex process and ensuring strict adherence to building code requirements, architects can focus on designing extraordinary architecture with peace of mind."
The collaboration with Concora Spec will enable Won-Door to launch its innovative Won-Door Design Studio, providing a seamless digital experience for design professionals. Concora Spec's advanced search functionality, simplified downloads, and project saves align perfectly with Won-Door's objective to enhance the design professionals' journey.
In addition to Concora Spec, the partnership includes the integration of the Submittal extension, streamlining workflows and saving valuable time for specialized sectors such as fire safety and space division. By reducing the potential for errors during the submittal process, the extension becomes an essential tool, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.
Jason Vick, Brand Manager - Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions, emphasizes, “Won-Door Corporation’s partnership with Concora will enhance the experience of every design professional. By providing a simple and intuitive process to research & specify accordion folding fire and security doors, architects will have peace of mind knowing stringent building code requirements have been met and are free to design extraordinary architecture.” Cordero added, “Architects and specifiers will get it right every time with just a few clicks.”
The Concora and Won-Door partnership signifies a commitment to providing outstanding service and cutting-edge solutions for design professionals. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology, this collaboration aims to simplify processes, enhance user experiences, and set a new standard in digital engagement for the industry.
About Concora:
Concora empowers building product manufacturers to get their materials specified for commercial construction projects. With Concora Spec, manufacturers provide a simplified buyer’s journey tailored to meet the stringent requirements of commercial design professionals, including architects, engineers, and contractors.
Learn more about Concora at https://www.concora.com.
About Won-Door Corporation:
Since 1962, Won-Door Corporation has been manufacturing and installing accordion folding sound, fire, and security doors, revolutionizing the way interiors are designed and built. Architects no longer have to compromise beautiful spaces for compliance with fire and security requirements. Now a member of Overhead Door Corporation, Won-Door, and its sister company, Horton Automatics, work to improve and enhance all pedestrian access applications.
Learn more about Won-Door Corporation at https://www.wondoor.com.
Joe Kaziow
Concora
joe.kaziow@concora.com