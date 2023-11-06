The Mom’s Choice Awards Names Children's Book “Bentley’s Fantabulous Idea” Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products

Submit Release
Author Miki Taylor's first book, "Bentley's Fantabulous Idea" is making headlines again! She is honored with the coveted Mom's Choice Awards highest designation

MARIETTA, GA, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miki Taylor is honored to announce that "Bentley’s Fantabulous Idea" has earned the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award®. Having been rigorously evaluated by a panel of MCA evaluators, "Bentley’s Fantabulous Idea" is deemed to be among the best products / services for families.

The Mom’s Choice Awards® has named "Bentley’s Fantabulous Idea" as among the best in family-friendly media, products and services. The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.

"We are thrilled to earn the Mom’s Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval,” says Miki Taylor, Author. “We know all the great things the MCA does to connect consumers, educators, and caregivers with the best products and services available for families.

To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five (5) identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.

"Our aim to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”

With the evaluation now complete, the testing samples of Bentley’s Fantabulous Idea will be donated to schools, libraries, hospitals and nonprofit organizations.

About Miki Taylor, Author
Miki Taylor is the author of the extremely popular SuperWowieCoolilisticXBDogolicious children’s picture book, "Bentley’s Fantabulous Idea" and is already a best-selling, award winning author in just a few short months since her book launch. This enchanting picture book is not just a read—it's an experience. Your child will be transported into a kaleidoscopic world filled with awe-inspiring adventures, as they join Bentley, Betty, and the charismatic Mr. Bee in a quest that's far more than child's play. Don't just read a book; venture into a vibrant universe of endless possibilities. Let "Bentley's Fantabulous Idea" be the passport to your child's limitless imagination, where learning is as delightful and "easy peasy" as posing and grinning a little cheesy!

Visit ww.MikiTaylor.com for additional information about "Bentley’s Fantabulous Idea" including a funtastic book guide to seamlessly integrate "Bentley's Fantabulous Idea" into your classroom, after school program or home learning. "Bentley's Fantabulous Idea" can be purchased on Amazon, Bookshop.org, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-million, Powells, Thrift Books, Booktopia and anywhere books are sold.

About the Mom’s Choice Awards®
The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.

Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families. Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com.

Miki Taylor
Miki Taylor Author
+1 814-521-9556
Bentley's Fantabulous Idea Book Trailer

