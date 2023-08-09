Miki Taylor Launches New Children's Book
The Inaugural Adventure of the Travelous Trio - Bentley, Betty & Mr. Bee, and Their Entire 21 Member Crew!
It's easy peasy. Just pose and grin a little cheesy!”MARIETTA, GA, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Hey! Hi! What’s Up?” Miki Taylor, accountant, award winning travel agency owner, and now children's book author, is thrilled to announce a delightful adventure brought to life through her newest book, "Bentley's Fantabulous Idea." Launching on amazon and other book outlets on 9/28/2023. The story follows the adventures of three friends - Bentley, a black and white sheepdoodle; Betty, his bestest not-furry human friend; and Mr. Bee, their bumble bee companion - as they embark on a mission to solve Betty's school assignment dilemma. In this excitingly funtastic wowie cool megatabulous story illustrated by Eunhye Shin, readers witness Bentley’s fantabulous idea in action; a great reminder that anything is possible if you work together!
— Miki Taylor
The pages are bursting with colorful illustrations that radiate joy and delight. Even more super de duper is the accompanying cheeky sing-a-long. With its fun rhymes and vibrant artwork, Bentley’s Fantabulous Idea captures young readers minds in a delightful escapade of imagination. Kids will love reciting the catchy lines out loud while looking at the amazing illustrations and searching the pages for the hidden treasures throughout the book. Parents won't be able to resist joining in on the fun too!
The trio go on an adventure around the block to ask their friends, like Laila Ladybug and Coco Centipede for a favor, all while learning important lessons about friendship along the way. Through troubleshooting and teamwork paired with plenty of fun dialogue between characters, "Bentley's Fantabulous Idea" is sure to bring out tons of laughter from readers young and old alike. This fun filled adventure is sure to enlighten and entertain with life lessons and education disguised as fun with added activities for children to enjoy and engage with to set their imaginations soaring. “I want my books to be funny, colorful and engaging to remind children that imagination is such a funtabulistic thing." says Miki Taylor.
Visit our funtabulous website full of children's activities, book launch info, character bios and you can even join Bentley's Dogtourage!!
Miki Taylor
Miki Taylor - Author
Hello@MikiTaylor.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter
Bentley's Fantabulous Idea - Book Trailer