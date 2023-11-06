Engage in "Community Conversations" on youth vaping

For Immediate Release

Nov. 6, 2023

Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – To protect current and future generations from the toll of tobacco and e-cigarettes, local lead agencies are hosting in-person “Community Conversations” across Missouri. Adults and youth are encouraged to attend these interactive talks to share concerns and ideas about ways to work together to prevent and reduce youth vaping. Missourians are invited to attend these 1-hour small group conversations. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to share their perspective about the impact of youth vaping on their community, ideas and feedback on solutions to end the youth vaping epidemic. There will be a conversation for youth (ages 13-18) and a conversation for parents and adults at each location. Snacks will be provided, and there will be drawings for gift cards for participants.

Why is this important?

For the first time in Missouri, statistics show that more high school students vaped (19%) than adults smoked (17%) (YRBS, 2021). E-cigarette use is unsafe for kids, teens and young adults. Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine and other harmful substances. Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm brain development (which continues into the mid-twenties) and the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control. Youth nicotine addiction can become a lifetime of nicotine addiction and health consequences. These community conversations will serve a critical role by engaging those who have a role in preventing and reducing vaping among youth to help identify gaps, needs and actions to address the youth vaping epidemic. The goal is to protect Missouri’s youth from becoming the next generation addicted to nicotine.

For more information, and to register to attend one of the remaining events, visit VapeTalkMO.com.

Butler County/Poplar Bluff: Monday, Nov. 6

6 p.m. (youth, ages 13-18) 6 p.m. (parents and adults)

Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce

1111 W Pine St, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Harrison County/Bethany: Wednesday, Nov. 8

6 p.m. (youth, ages 13-18) 6 p.m. (parents and adults)

First United Methodist Church

2703 Crestview Rd, Bethany, MO 64424

Randolph County/Moberly: Thursday, Nov. 9

5:30 p.m. (youth, ages 13-18) 5:30 p.m. (parents and adults)

Moberly Area Community College, Steffes Conference Room

101 College Avenue, Moberly, MO 65270

Dent County/Salem: Thursday, Dec. 14

4 p.m. (youth, ages 13-18) 5 p.m. (parents and adults)

Salem Community Center at The Armory

1200 W Rolla St, Salem, MO 65560

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Tobacco Prevention and Control Strategic Plan Workgroup sponsor this statewide project.