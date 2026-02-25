DHSS publishes draft rule revisions regarding cannabis facilities

For Immediate Release:

Feb. 24, 2026 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Submit media inquiry JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Department of Health and Senior Services Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) has published a first draft of revision to 19 CSR 100-1.070 for facility ownership and employment, and a second draft of rule revisions to 19 CSR 100-1.100 for facilities generally. These drafts are not part of a formal rulemaking process and are instead part of DCR’s ongoing efforts to gather all relevant input before formally filing proposed rules and proposed changes to rules. Draft revisions to 19 CSR 100-1.070 clarify ownership requirements for medical and comprehensive facilities, including the impact of rule violations on facility ownership and employment. Draft revisions to 19 CSR 100-1.100 include changes based on public comments received in August 2025 during a previous informal comment period. These revisions are designed to improve cannabis licensee operations by removing a requirement for preapproval when a licensee changes its ownership by 50% and requiring preapproval for licensee changes to a different entity regardless of ownership,

establishing a framework for approval of publicly traded companies’ ownership in cannabis licenses,

establishing a framework for transferring microbusiness licenses to eligible family members

clarifying recall procedures for cannabis product that cannot be properly traced back to cannabis grown in a licensed Missouri cannabis facility, and

addressing how individuals’ prior violations of rules may affect their participation in the regulated cannabis industry DCR is encouraging feedback from the public regarding the draft rule revisions for two weeks, ending March 10. The rules and online suggestion forms can be found on the DHSS Pre-Rulemaking Feedback page.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.