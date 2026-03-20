Missouri public health agencies identified two residents with clade I mpox

For Immediate Release:

March 20, 2026 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and local public health agencies have identified two adult Missouri residents this week with clade I mpox. This type of mpox virus started spreading globally since 2024 and is different from clade II mpox virus that caused the widespread 2022 outbreak. The clade I virus is more likely to cause severe illness and death, especially in people who are immunocompromised. These are the first known clade I mpox cases in Missouri and the thirteenth and fourteenth cases nationally. Both individuals had recent international travel to countries where mpox is more prevalent. The public health investigation showed that the two cases are unrelated to one another and are not believed to be connected to any locally acquired mpox cases. “While risk to the general public remains low, mpox is still active,” said Dr. George Turabelidze, state epidemiologist. “We recommend those who are at risk for mpox infection to get vaccinated and ensure they complete the 2-dose series.” Mpox is a disease caused by two different genetic types of the mpox virus, called clade I and clade II. Clade II mpox has continued to circulate at low levels in the United States since a widespread outbreak occurred in 2022. More recently, clade I mpox has been causing outbreaks in Central and Eastern Africa. Both types of the virus spread primarily through direct physical contact with a symptomatic person with mpox or through contact with used items contaminated with the mpox virus. The mpox virus is not spread through the air. People with mpox develop an infectious rash that changes over time as a person’s illness progresses. The rash can look like pimples or blisters that are painful or itchy. Over time, the rash can spread, and then slowly the skin lesions develop a scab or crust before going away over several weeks. Other symptoms of mpox which may develop prior to a rash can include fever, chills, headache, exhaustion, muscle aches, sore throat, or swollen lymph nodes. A person with mpox can spread the virus starting when they first develop symptoms, and they remain contagious until their rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. Those traveling to Central or Eastern Africa with a risk factor for mpox are encouraged to talk to their health care provider about the JYNNEOS vaccine. Vaccination reduces the risk of getting mpox and can reduce symptoms if infected. People at risk for mpox should get 2 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine to maximize protection. The second dose should be administered at least 28 days after the first dose. Those who have already had mpox do not need to get vaccinated. If an individual is experiencing symptoms of mpox, contact your health care provider for testing or visit the testing resources map. If you have recently been in close contact with someone you think has mpox, you should get the vaccine as soon as possible and no later than 14 days after the exposure. If a health care provider suspects an mpox case, they should contact their local public health agency, or the DHSS Bureau of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention at 573-751-6113 or 800-392-0272, prior to specimen collection. For more information about mpox, visit Missouri DHSS | Mpox.

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