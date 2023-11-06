GEORGE Magazine is Back
EINPresswire.com/ -- John F. Kennedy, Jr.'s publication from the mid-1990s made a comeback in 2022. JFK Jr. was the Editor-in-Chief of George Magazine, the polished publication focused on pop culture, art, and politics from 1995 to 2001. It featured 57 issues with 61 inventive covers.
John Kennedy Jr. shared Charles De Gaulle's sentiment that "politics is too serious a matter to be left to the politicians." George Magazine was his way to simplify and humanize politics, to entice the American people to take a more active role in their government, and to share much needed information in a creative way. Best of all, writers from both sides of the aisle, and those in the middle, were tapped to share their expertise.
According to their website, “because the world has evolved, George Magazine has evolved.” The magazine’s mission is to unite the country, to bring faith back into mainstream, and to allow citizens to reach their own conclusions. George feels it is important to promote discussion about politics and the country’s future instead of allowing big tech companies and big media companies to shape citizens’ views.
Today's George still combines politics and pop-culture, but adds in sections regarding faith, business, finance, luxury living, and travel. George Magazine has always been known for its interviews with people who may have conflicting viewpoints but wants their readers to form their own opinions.
Magazines can be read online or in print and are mailed monthly to subscribers. They come in two options: a regular cover and a numbered collector’s cover. Only 2,400 collector’s covers are printed each month. In honoring JFK Jr.’s legacy for George, all Americans, whether Democrat, Republican, or neither, are encouraged to read the magazine.
GEORGE
John Kennedy Jr. shared Charles De Gaulle's sentiment that "politics is too serious a matter to be left to the politicians." George Magazine was his way to simplify and humanize politics, to entice the American people to take a more active role in their government, and to share much needed information in a creative way. Best of all, writers from both sides of the aisle, and those in the middle, were tapped to share their expertise.
According to their website, “because the world has evolved, George Magazine has evolved.” The magazine’s mission is to unite the country, to bring faith back into mainstream, and to allow citizens to reach their own conclusions. George feels it is important to promote discussion about politics and the country’s future instead of allowing big tech companies and big media companies to shape citizens’ views.
Today's George still combines politics and pop-culture, but adds in sections regarding faith, business, finance, luxury living, and travel. George Magazine has always been known for its interviews with people who may have conflicting viewpoints but wants their readers to form their own opinions.
Magazines can be read online or in print and are mailed monthly to subscribers. They come in two options: a regular cover and a numbered collector’s cover. Only 2,400 collector’s covers are printed each month. In honoring JFK Jr.’s legacy for George, all Americans, whether Democrat, Republican, or neither, are encouraged to read the magazine.
GEORGE
GEORGE Magazine
info@georgemagazine.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
GEORGE Magazine is Back!