Learn, Reflect and Remember This November

CANADA, November 6 - Released on November 6, 2023

Every November, residents have the opportunity to remember all those who have served our nation and reflect upon the sacrifices they have made. In Saskatchewan, the laying of the wreath on November 11 is a powerful reminder of the dedication of the women and men who have served.

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) and the Provincial Military Liaison continue to support Remembrance Day ceremonies throughout the province through support of the Royal Canadian Legion, Saskatchewan Command's wreath distribution program.

"This Remembrance Day, we remember all veterans who have served Canada," Provincial Military Liaison Greg Lawrence said. "The ways that we remember, including wreath ceremonies, allows us to reflect on those freedoms we know now because of those who made the ultimate sacrifice."

Through annual funding provided by the PCC, more than 175 wreaths will be delivered across the province to be placed at memorials on November 11.

"On behalf of The Royal Canadian Legion, Saskatchewan Command, we thank the provincial government for their commitment to Remembrance through the province-wide wreath program," Royal Canadian Legion, Saskatchewan Command, Provincial President Carol Pedersen said. "These wreaths are placed at cenotaphs around the province and ensures that all those that sacrificed for our freedoms are always remembered."

Learning and reflection allows our past and present heroes to be forever remembered. Government House is hosting a Remembrance Day feature exhibit as well as the production, Tommy Goes to War.

A one-person play paying tribute to those who served our country, Tommy Goes to War, is a glimpse into the life of Tommy, first as a young farm boy navigating recruitment and then as a senior veteran reflecting on The War to End All Wars. Preregistration is required. For show time, registration link and information, please visit governmenthousesk.ca/special-presentation-1.

The feature exhibit, open until November 12, displays replicas of Lieutenant Robert Combe's Victoria Cross Medal, British War Medal and Victory Medal. Combe was one of 15 brave Saskatchewan recipients of the Victoria Cross. Informational banners about Combe and seven others are part of the exhibit. These banners were created by the Royal United Services Institute of Regina as part of their mission to honour the Canadian Armed Forces and its members past and present. Special thanks to the Provicial Archives of Saskatchewan for the additional Combe information and the replica medals.

The PCC and Provincial Military Liaison are grateful to The Royal Canadian Legion, Saskatchewan Command for facilitating Remembrance Day programs and memorials across the province.

-30-

For more information, contact: