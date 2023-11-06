Netgate Releases pfSense Plus Software Version 23.09
This release was a huge undertaking & represents a major advance in performance and usability for customers utilizing pfSense Plus software to secure their networks.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate® is happy to announce that pfSense® Plus software version 23.09-RELEASE is now available. This is a regularly scheduled release of pfSense Plus software including new features, additional hardware support, and bug fixes.
Millions of businesses and individuals rely on Netgate software to connect and protect their networks around the world. pfSense Plus is the commercially developed and supported Netgate firewall/VPN/router based on the open source pfSense project software. pfSense Plus contains enhanced capabilities that better serve business customers without disrupting the open source codebase that community members rely upon today.
"This release was a huge undertaking & represents a major advance in performance and usability for customers utilizing pfSense Plus software to secure their networks,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.
The release contains significant enhancements, such as:
▪️ OpenSSL Upgraded to 3.0.12: The upgrade to OpenSSL 3.0.12 was made because OpenSSL 1.1.1t reached its End of Life and will no longer receive security patches for vulnerabilities. This upgrade also removes older and weaker encryption and hash algorithms. Users with security certificates based on these deprecated algorithms should review the release notes before upgrading.
▪️ Kea DHCP Added as Opt-In Feature: Kea DHCP server is now available for opt-in.
▪️ Improved Support for SCTP: Enhancements in PF now allow firewall rules, NAT, and logging to act on SCTP packets by port number.
▪️ IPv6 Router Configuration Moved: IPv6 Router Advertisement settings can now be found at Services > Router Advertisement, part of ongoing Kea DHCP server integration.
▪️ Additional Highlights: PHP upgraded to 8.2.11 and base operating system updated to a more current version of FreeBSD 14.
In addition to these highlights, over 100 other updates have been included in this release across many functional areas. The release notes and upgrade guide are available with the full list of improvements and best practices for upgrading.
For cloud platforms where pfSense Plus is available (AWS and Azure), pfSense Plus software version 23.09-RELEASE will be available as soon as the publishing process for each platform completes.
To learn more about pfSense Plus software, go to netgate.com. For additional information or questions, contact Netgate at +1(512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions worldwide. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR® extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
