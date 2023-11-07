Franklyn West Named to Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner Awards
Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth
The new-era Business Growth Collective™ was recognized for the way it's helping the world’s top F500 companies to level-up the classic processes of business planning, recruiting and revenue generation”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franklyn West, a leading global business innovation, strategy and execution firm, today announced that Inc. Business Media has recognized the company in its second annual Power Partner Awards. The awards honor B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping businesses grow. The list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business.
All 389 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of business. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing leaders to focus on their core missions.
“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.
In the case of Franklyn West, the new-era Business Growth Collective™ was recognized for the way in which it is helping the world’s top F500 companies to level-up the classic processes of business planning, recruiting and revenue generation and providing its clients with the modern growth planning tools, technology, and talent needed to continue leading their respective markets. Since its founding, Franklyn West’s role in helping its clients win and shape the future of work in the on-demand economy by providing scalable access to the skilled experts and innovative solutions needed to accelerate growth has led clients to refer to the firm as a company’s “Swiss Army Knife” for growth.
“Franklyn West’s proven experts are tireless collaborators that the global B2C and B2B leaders we represent count on to drive new growth,” said Franklyn West founder and CEO Ashley Miles. "As such, we are beyond honored to be named on this year’s Inc. Power Partner list because we know the award is based on direct feedback and testimonials from our clients.”
To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023
The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at: https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31, 2023.
About Inc. Business Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Franklyn West
Franklyn West is a Business Growth Collective™ and execution firm committed to business transformation and sustainable growth for brave companies and leaders. Rooted in innovation and speed, Franklyn West is shaping the future of work by personalizing liquid talent, tools and technology to drive on-demand growth. The company’s agile approach has most recently garnered recognition from Inc.’s prestigious Power Partners list and the Globee Business Awards. F500 companies across the globe call Franklyn West the “Swiss Army Knife solution” for solving new problems and driving rapid growth in the new, always-on economy. To learn more, please visit: www.FranklynWest.co.
