JEBBIT SETS GROWTH RECORD AS URGENCY FOR BRANDS TO TRANSFORM THEIR DIGITAL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE ACCELERATED IN 2020
Personalized Campaigns That Increased Engagement and Conversions Drove 522% increase in Jebbit Platform Users
We've become a catalyst for the emergence of a new category -quiz commerce- the gamification of consumer exchange and conversations which will become the leading marketing strategy for 2021 and beyond”BOSTON, MA, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jebbit, the customer engagement and first-party data platform, today announced a record breaking year with 522% increase in platform users and the addition of marquis customers including: Adelsheim Vineyard; A&W Restaurants; Charming Charlie; Dorel Juvenile; The Clorox Company; Elizabeth Arden; Tyson Foods.
— Tom Coburn, CEO and co-founder of Jebbit
The pandemic has led to an increased shift in buying everyday items online, accelerating a digital transformation in eCommerce that experts didn't expect until 2024. eMarketer reports that US retail eCommerce sales increased $600.1 billion from 2019 to 2020 and projected sales will grow to $843.15 billion in 2021 (up from $794.5 billion in 2020). In addition, a recent Salesforce Report cited that 84% of customers say the experience a company provides is as important as its products.
This has put a growing and urgent need for brands to provide a better personal digital experience that provides more value to the consumer in order to drive sales and retain loyalty, accelerating the trend in quiz commerce as the replacement to the tools and tactics designed to impact all stages of the customer journey.
Jebbit’s growth is attributed to capitalizing on this high demand for a marketing solution that engages a consumer in ways that deliver value and in turn higher ROI. The platform allows brands to create interactive experiences such as product matches, personality quizzes, trivia, lookbooks, interactive editorial, and more that collect first-party declared data directly from consumers. This valuable data can only be derived by directly asking consumers for their preferences. For example, beauty brands use Jebbit to understand consumers by learning about their skin tone, skin type, and type of skin regime they desire to deliver better product matches and relevant content. By gathering privacy compliant first-party data, a brand can effectively re-create the lost in store experience by using that information to create a unique personalized journey designed to engage, educate and convert. Jebbit experiences can also launch from any channel via a URL link, embed/iFrame code or QR code.
“Awareness, education, conversion. Our Jebbit quiz does all three in a seamless and beautiful customer experience,” said Ulli Haslacher, president and founder of Pour Moi Skincare and recent winner of Time Best Inventions of 2020.
Jebbit customers consistently report campaign metrics that outperform previous strategies:
- Pour Moi: 81% completion rate and 163% increase in average spend/cart size
- Mecca: 3x lift in email conversion
- Bliss: Generated a 25X increase in swipes on Instagram; Drove 34% on-site lead capture to improve future personalization; Increased email open rates by 167%
- Jenny Craig: Collected over 1.3 million question answers; Achieved a 96% completion rate; Increased lead capture to 74%
- Beam: 19,000 customer experiences; 87% completion rate
“We saw a surge in not just new customers but a concentration of brands using Jebbit’s quiz capabilities, consistently beating benchmarks for onsite conversion rates, email open rates and overall engagement rates by providing a better and more personalized consumer experience,” said Tom Coburn, CEO and co-founder of Jebbit. “We realized we have become a catalyst for the emergence of a new category - quiz commerce - the gamification of consumer exchange and conversations which will become the leading marketing strategy for 2021 and beyond.”
Jebbit provides a tremendous opportunity to collect and use privacy safe, first-party data to drive business and build loyalty. Dozens of new integrations were added to the platform including the Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Datorama, a Salesforce Company, Adobe, Klaviyo, and Braze.
Also announced today is the appointment of Joanna Milliken to the Board. Milliken recently joined SAP as Head of Marketing Cloud, leading all strategy and operations. Prior to SAP, Milliken was an SVP at Salesforce Marketing Cloud and was the first employee at ExactTarget.
“The cookieless economy will become dependent on brands collecting their own first-party data in order to effectively personalize their marketing campaigns,” said Joanna Milliken, Head of Marketing Cloud at SAP.” Jebbit’s platform provides the ideal value exchange to consumers who appreciate the experience and builds the trust that fosters long term loyalty.”
About Jebbit
Jebbit is the world’s first declared data platform. The Jebbit Platform enables anyone to quickly build beautiful interactive experiences that capture first-party, declared data. From simple lead forms or surveys to more robust experiences like product matches and personality quizzes, the Jebbit platform drives high engagement by providing consumers with immediate value in exchange for relevant information about their motivations, interests, and preferences. Jebbit’s clients, including Shiseido Group, Live Nation, the National Basketball Association (NBA), Monster Worldwide, and Bliss use the company’s platform to better understand their consumers and drive revenue. To learn more visit https://www.jebbit.com or follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.
