Tobias Billström visits Vilnius to discuss Belarus

SWEDEN, November 6 - Published

Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström is visiting Vilnius today, 6 November, to discuss Belarus. He will also deliver a policy speech on Belarus at Vilnius Town Hall.

A large number of Belarusians have left Belarus due to severe repression in the country. Many of them have fled to Lithuania, which supports the democratic movement in exile in a number of ways. Since the 2020 presidential elections in Belarus, Lukashenka’s regime has repressed all forms of political opposition, civil society and independent media. According to human rights organisation Viasna, there are almost 1 500 political prisoners in Belarus.

“Lithuania has shouldered huge responsibility in supporting Belarusians who have left Belarus. Dialogue with the Belarusian democratic forces, whose efforts for a democratic Belarus continued unabated, is increasingly important to the Swedish Government,” says Mr Billström.

During his visit, Mr Billström will meet with Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabrielius Landsbergis, leader of the Belarusian democratic forces Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and representatives of Belarusian civil society. He will also deliver a policy speech on Belarus at Vilnius Town Hall.

